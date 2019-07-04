‘American Idol’ Winner Phillip Phillips & Wife Expecting 1st Child: Sweet Pregnancy Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Phillip Phillips! The ‘American Idol’ alum is expecting his 1st child with wife Hannah & their announcement post is beyond adorable.

Phillip Phillips, 28, is going to be a dad! The singer-songwriter and American Idol alum shared the exciting news with fans on July 3 — and it’s safe to say he’s elated. Phillip and his wife, Hannah Blackwell, were absolutely beaming as they gifted fans with a sweet announcement post. In an Instagram photo, the two were seen laying the the ground with a baby onesie on the floor next to them. “Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall!” Phillip captioned his post.

Hannah also shared the news in a post of her own. “We’ve been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months,” she wrote below the same pic, shared to her Instagram page. while she didn’t say how far along she is, it sounds like the couple have kept the pregnancy news under wraps for some time!

This will be Phillip and Hannah’s first child together. The adorable couple have been married since October of 2015. They tied the knot that year at the Resora Plantation in Albany, Georgia, in front of 250 close friends and family. The pair first announced their engagement one year earlier, in December of 2014.

Congrats to Phillip and his wife on their big news! It’s so sweet to see that the “Gone, Gone, Gone” singer is about to be a dad and HollywoodLife will be sure to keep you posted on when their little one is born.