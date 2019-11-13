Rebecca McEntire slayed the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13, as she is a special guest host of the country music event!

Reba McEntire, 64, looked absolutely amazing at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13, when she arrived in a long-sleeve sequin black gown with a low-cut neckline and fur cuffed sleeves. Reba is a special guest host of the award show, alongside Carrie Underwood, 36, and Dolly Parton, 73. All three women stole the show on the red carpet but we loved Reba’s look.

Reba posted a photo of herself on her Instagram earlier in the day, posing in a full denim look from Dillards, captioning the photo, “It’s CMA Awards day – off we go!!!” She rocked a pair of skintight dark wash skinny jeans with a black turtleneck sweater and a denim jacket that had navy sweater sleeves embroidered in a cool Aztec pattern. She topped her look off with a pair of light gray leather cowboy Justin Boots.

No matter what the event is, Reba always manages to make a statement on the red carpet and this year was no different. Her style is truly authentic country and she never ceases to amaze us with her fabulous style. Just a few months ago, on April 7, Reba was the host of the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a sleeveless maroon fringe dress.

The layered tassel dress was floor length and featured a plummeting neckline, which Reba highlighted with a bunch of tan suede layered necklace, a huge cross pendant, and a bunch of bracelets. The best part of Reba’s outfit was the fact that she paired the dress with black and white patterned cowboy boots.