Olivia Culpo Rocks White Crop Top With Nothing Underneath In BTS Look At ‘SI Swimsuit’ Shoot

Olivia Culpo shared another set of sexy photos on Instagram only days after she posted one of her totally in the buff!

Our former Miss Universe appears to have a problem with keeping her clothes on! Olivia Culpo, 27, gave her millions of fans a behind the scenes look at her Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot on Instagram on Nov. 12. The Rhode Island native left little to the imagination in a polaroid snap of her rocking a white crop top with nothing underneath and a pair of white bikini bottoms to go along with (SEEN HERE). She also posted a brief video from her time on set where she struck a bunch of gorgeous poses with the ocean acting as a backdrop. Olivia clearly works hard for her figure as her toned midsection was easily on display in her near-naked ensemble that caught the attention of thousands of people. “I’ll be right back, going to work on my abs,” one follower joked in the comments section.

More more more! Olivia wasn’t done just yet with her sizzling snaps as she also posted two more of her in a different yet similarly sexy ensemble. She switched things up a bit by wearing another white bikini that had much more coverage compared to her first look. Olivia posed next to a bucket in one of the pics and got messy in the sand for the other where the SI crew were seen helping her perfect the shot at all angles.

Olivia appeared to be getting ready for another photoshoot on Tuesday when she posted a bunch of Instagram Stories of her in the makeup chair shortly after her flight landed. She blew a kissy face for the camera while her glam squad was in the middle of making her that much more fabulous.

Olivia shocked fans days earlier when she posted a photo on Instagram on Nov. 9 from her Maxim Mexico spread where she was completely nude! She didn’t suffer any kind of malfunction, however, as she strategically placed her arm to cover her breast and used a large towel to conceal her behind.

The stunning supermodel spoke out about feeling comfortable in the skin that she’s in as the caption of the post, saying in part “I am very comfortable with the way a body looks in its most natural state. I have always been a free spirit in that way.”

 

 