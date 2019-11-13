Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: The One Thing She Can’t Get Over 3 Years After Split

Angelina Jolie has been separated from Brad Pitt since 2016 but there’s still something that bothers her about her ex and it has to do with their kids and the intense custody battle they’ve been through.

Angelina Jolie, 44, and Brad Pitt, 55, may be divorced but they still have to work together when it comes to the custody of their children, and now we’re learning the biggest issue that Angelina is still having trouble dealing with. The actress, who shares six children, including Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, with Brad, is having a hard time accepting the fact that her ex-husband is preventing her from moving abroad with the five children who are still minors. Since the talented actor shares a custody agreement with Angie, she must stay in the U.S. so he can see the children on a regular basis.

“Angelina’s very frustrated that Brad won’t agree to her and the kids living abroad,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s the one thing she can’t get over because it’s impacting how she’s able to live her life. Angelina’s a citizen of the world, she has a home in Cambodia, she’s building a home in Africa, she’d love to raise her kids overseas. But that isn’t something Brad’s been willing to agree to and he’s been very clear that it’s not up for negotiation. So she’s resigned herself to being in LA until the twins are 18 but that doesn’t mean she’s not bothered by it, it’s very frustrating.”

Angelina first mentioned her limits with moving in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar , which was published on Nov. 5. “I would love to live abroad and will do so as my children turn 18,” she said in the interview. “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.” Another source told us that Brad was taken aback by Angelina’s comment and even felt disappointed in it.