Brad Pitt: How He Feels About Angelina Jolie Saying He’s Preventing Her From Moving Abroad

Brad Pitt’s not too happy about his ex Angelina Jolie’s comments in her interview with ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ on Nov. 5 and feels what she said about not being able to move abroad because of him was ‘disheartening’.

Angelina Jolie, 44, got a lot of attention when she (sort of) blamed ex Brad Pitt, 55, for not being able to move where she wants and the actor doesn’t think it was a very cool thing to do. The Maleficent star, who is the mother of Brad’s six children, including Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, said she’d love to move abroad but has to wait until all of her kids are 18 or older because she’s “having to base where their father chooses to live”, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Nov. 5, and now we’re learning that the hunky dad doesn’t understand why she would make such a comment.

“ Brad is disappointed, he finds it pretty disheartening that she would make that sort of comment and try to paint him as the bad guy, especially since he’s been so flexible and understanding when it comes to her travel schedule with the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But he won’t retaliate and he won’t respond, he does not feel that it’s in his kids’ best interest to share details about the custody arrangement so he will remain tight-lipped as always.”

Brad and Angelina’s custody arrangement for their kids is “complicated” at present, according to another source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke to us on Oct. 24. “They have a complicated arrangement at present, but she has primary custody with Brad getting tons of visitation as instructed by a judge the last time they went to court,” the source explained. Maddox, of course, is an adult so he is not involved in the arrangement but Angelina is reportedly hesitant to give Brad joint custody of the other kids in the future.

“No, she has no plans to offer him joint custody,” the source admitted. “She has no issues with Brad spending time with the kids and she is being sure to follow all visitation guidelines set down by the courts, but she doesn’t want to give up primary custody. Of course, if the law requires her to give Brad joint custody she will comply, that’s a given, but it will be very hard on her because the kids are her world.”