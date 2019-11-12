Robert Pattinson: Why Kristen Stewart’s ‘Batman’ Compliment Really ‘Means A Lot To Him’

Kristen Stewart has nothing but love for ex Robert Pattinson playing Batman. Her recent comments cheering him on have meant the world to him.

Kristen Stewart has been so effusive when it comes to her ex Robert Pattinson being tapped to star in the stand alone Batman movie. From saying that she’s “crazy happy” for him to praising his “perfect cheekbones” that make him ideal to play Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, it’s warmed the 33-year-old actor’s heart. “She knows what a huge deal this is to Rob, it’s literally a dream come true for him because growing up he was obsessed with Batman. He even had the costume and went through a stage where he didn’t take it off, so Kristen knows how special this is for Rob. Her support is deeply personal. Rob appreciates her support so much and it really means a lot to him because he still really respects her opinion,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rob and Kristen grew up in Hollywood in such a way together and what they dealt with created a deep bond. So when it comes to her confidence in him and support she has for him for his future role as Batman, he really appreciates it because coming from her is something that he holds as something very important and special as he really respects her thoughts,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Receiving accolades and kind words from people is always nice, but when it comes from people who are important to Rob that is something else all together. He really appreciates Kristen’s ongoing support and would give it back equally to her.”

“It is no surprise at all to Rob that Kristen is fully supportive of his role as Batman. Despite things not working out in their relationship, they have a mutual respect for each other and they’ll always share a special bond. They’re both mature adults and have moved on from their past. Rob and Kristen are at a point now where it’s all copacetic,” a third insider shares with us EXCLUSIVELY.

In September while attending the Toronto International Film Festival, Kristen told our sister site Variety‘s Marc Malkin that, “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part. I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.” She sweetly added that his “perfect cheekbones” made him ideal for the role as the Caped Crusader. She also gushed about him in a Nov. 11 interview with Fandango, also loving that Zoe Kravitz, 30, has been tapped to star as Catwoman opposite Rob. “I can’t wait to see that,” Kristen said. “I’ve known those guys for a long time, obviously. I can’t wait to hear Rob be like…’I’M BATMAN!'”