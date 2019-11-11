‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 20 Hit The Stage For Their 1st Live Performances Of The Season

And we’re LIVE on season 17 of ‘The Voice’! The remaining 20 artists each hit the stage during the live playoffs, with hopes of landing a spot in the top 13 after America’s vote.

It’s time for the LIVE PLAYOFFS on the Nov. 11 episode of The Voice! The four teams have been narrowed down to include just five singers each, and they’re all performing for their spot in the top 13. First up is Blake Shelton’s artist, Ricky Duran, with a performance of “Small Town” by John Mellencamp. Blake is on his feet to applaud Ricky, and the performance is praised as “amazing” by the coaches.

Up next from team Blake is Cali Wilson, who sings a unique rendition of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” It’s something so different and unexpected from what she’s been doing on the show, and Blake gushes over how it “separates [her]” from the pack. Blake’s knockout round STEAL, Gracee Shriver takes the stage next. She sings “American Honey” by Lady Antebellum, looking AND sounding like a true country superstar. It turns out that the entire performance had to be changed at the LAST minute, too, due to a guitar issue, and the coaches rave over how “professionally” she handed it.

Next, Kat Hammock performs “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys. Her uniquely amazing voice leaves the audience and coaches going wild, and Blake urges viewers to vote her through. Last up from team Blake is Ricky Braddy with a performance of “Roll With It” by Steve Winwood, and he absolutely kills it. We’ll find out tomorrow which three of these artists will move on.

Gwen Stefani’s team is up next, and first to hit the stage is Rose Short. She performs an extremely powerful rendition of “What Have You Done For Me Lately?” by Janet Jackson and proves her immense talent once again — all four coaches even get on their feet! Kyndall Inskeep sings “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber next, and it’s a simple, but beautiful performance.

Gwen’s Knockout Round steal, Joana Martinez, is up next with a performance of “You Can’t Stop The Girl” by Bebe Rexha. As usual, Joana sounds so much more mature than her 15 years and it’s another solid performance. Myracle Holloway performs “Get Here” next, and it’s an absolutely stunning and powerful rendition. Last up from Gwen’s team is Jake HaldenVang. He sings “Turning Tables,” while also showing off his skill on the guitar, and makes a major statement as Gwen’s only male and rock/blues singer.

Up next — Kelly Clarkson’s team. First up is Shane Q, who sings “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.” He once again shows off his incredible vocals and stage presence with the performance. Hello Sunday, this season’s only duo, is up next. The girls perform “Hello” by Adele, and they sound incredible. It’s an absolutely beautiful performance that makes the ladies sound much older than their teen years.

Damali sings “You Say” next, and as always, she sounds incredible, while also bringing an intense level of emotion to her performance. Next, Max Boyle (Kelly’s knockout round steal) performs a gorgeous rendition of “Falling Slowly,” and the coaches are so impressed, that they all get to their feet to applaud. Closing out team Kelly is Jake Hoot, and he moves the crowd with his rendition of “You Lie” by Reba McEntire. “I think you nailed it, man, it was so cool,” Kelly gushes. Enough said!

Finally, it’s time for team John Legend! Khalea Lynee is up first, and she totally slays with her upbeat performance of “Love Like This” by Faith Evans. Next, Alex Guthrie sings “If I Ain’t Got You,” and he totally KILLS it! MaryBeth Byrd is up next with a performance of Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do,” and she shows off her unique voice and ability to make any song completely her own.

Will Breman sings next. He plays guitar and belts out his own rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Style,” and it puts a smile on everyone’s face! Everyone is truly blown away, and the audience cannot stop applauding. “You just WON The Voice,” Kelly admits. WOW! To close out the night, Katie Kadam gives an extremely powerful performance of “Always Remember Us This Way,” and once again leaves the coaches and audience floored.

What a night! The results from the live playoffs will be revealed during the Nov. 12 episode of The Voice, with three artists from each team moving on. Plus, one additional contestant will make the Top 13 after a wildcard INSTANT SAVE vote.