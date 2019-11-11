Simon Cowell Drops So Much Weight, His Pants Look Baggy After He Reveals Vegan Diet

Since going vegan, Simon Cowell has lost over 20 lbs, and it looks like the pounds are still shedding in this new pic of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge!

Simon Cowell‘s quest to lead a healthier life style has resulted in him losing over 20 lbs, and the pounds are continuing to melt away. The record executive, 60, was spotted outside the Heart Radio studios in London on November 11 looking slimmer than ever in his signature outfit of jeans and a plain, dark shirt. A notable difference in his appearance, though — Simon’s normally form-fitting jeans are practically baggy on his thin frame. It’s hard to believe that the X Factor and America’s Got Talent judge is actually 60 years old when you see how amazing he looks in the before and after pics below!

Simon credits his weight loss with going vegan and getting more exercise, a decision he made because of his five-year-old son, Eric Cowell. After a doctor told him he had “the worst diet” of any of his patients, he decided to make a huge change. “I realized if I didn’t sort myself out physically, I wouldn’t be able to catch up with him,” Simon told Ellen DeGeneres in a September interview. Unfortunately, that meant forgoing cake for his birthday this year, but it’s well worth the sacrifice! Simon previously said that a major health scare in 2017 that also influenced his lifestyle change.

After fainting while walking up the stairs in his London home, Simon spoke with a doctor and revamped his diet “within 24 hours,” cutting out meat, dairy, wheat, and sugar. “You feel better, you look better,” he told The Sun in April 2019.

Another reason why Simon’s looking better than ever: a facelift! The American Idol OG first underwent what’s called a “Silhouette Soft® Lift” in 2018, in which ” nonsurgical threads are used in the deep tissues to lift the cheeks and mid-face,” Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.