Simon Cowell’s ‘Soft [Face] Lift’: His Secret To Looking 20 Years Younger

Forget Botox and fillers. Simon Cowell admitted he has undergone a Silhouette Soft Lift, an innovative procedure that involves ‘nonsurgical threads’ — a plastic surgeon explains the process to HollywoodLife.

At 60 years old, Simon Cowell took the judge’s seat looking like the 40-year-old version of himself during the Oct. 12 premiere of The X Factor. While the straightforward critic admitted to going vegan in April 2019, his fresh-faced appearance can also be thanked to a Silhouette Soft® Lift — it also helps if the cosmetic surgeon who performed the procedure is nicknamed the “Picasso of dermatology,” AKA Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh. Simon admitted to visiting the surgeon for the lifting process in an interview with The Sun, published in May 2018. But Dr. Daniel Barrett, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, EXCLUSIVELY explained the procedure to HollywoodLife, now that Simon’s face has captured fans’ attentions once again!

“In a ‘Silhouette Soft Lift’ by Dr. Sebagh, nonsurgical threads are used in the deep tissues to lift the cheeks and midface,” Dr. Barrett explained to HollywoodLife. “These are absorbed after six months in most cases. This is a modest nonsurgical solution and often times after weight loss, it may be especially needed!” This is not to be confused with a traditional facelift, which is considered a surgical procedure by the American Society Of Plastic Surgeons (incisions are required). While the words “nonsurgical threads” sound pleasant, Simon admitted that “it hurts like hell,” yet “gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap” while speaking to The Sun.

We then asked Dr. Barrett if Simon could have undergone any other cosmetic procedures. The talent judge previously said “you don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox” in his interview with The Sun, and even added that for him personally, it’s “all about having clean skin.” However, Dr. Barrett didn’t rule out the possibilities of other procedures.

“He appears to have also undergone eye surgery, potentially an upper eyelid lift. This is the removal of skin above the eyes and can help the eyes appear more open and refreshed,” Dr. Barrett told HollywoodLife. But the plastic surgeon also acknowledged the hard work Simon has invested into his diet. “Simon has definitely experienced weight loss which can have an effect on the overall volume and look of the face,” Dr. Barrett added. Simon confirmed this weight loss — 20 pounds total — during a taping of America’s Got Talent in Aug. 2019. He also admitted to cutting out meat, dairy, wheat and sugar after learning his myriad of food allergies, which he revealed to The Sun in April 2019, following a harsh tumble he took down the stairs in 2017.

Speaking with HollywoodLife and reporters at an America’s Got Talent taping on Aug. 20, Simon gushed that the “difference” he felt in 12 months from these dietary changes were “unbelievable.” He added, “Memory, my clarity, sleeping better, feeling better. I mean it actually genuinely does work and then you become very aware of what you are putting in your body. So it is positive.” And a fancy face lift can’t hurt, either!