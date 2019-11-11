Lady Gaga Fans Are Shook After Singer Says She Doesn’t ‘Remember’ Her 2013 Album ‘ARTPOP’

‘Artpop,’ who? That appeared to be Lady Gaga’s reaction to her third studio album after she took to Twitter on the record’s sixth birthday! Ironically, Gaga is releasing new physical versions of the album on Nov. 15.

That’s not how you wish your third studio album a happy birthday! On Nov. 11, Artpop rang in its sixth anniversary after Lady Gaga, 33, dropped the album worldwide on that same day in 2013, and so she threw an anti-celebration of sorts. “I don’t remember ARTPOP,” Gaga announced on Twitter, a statement met with feelings of betrayal from the Little Monster community.

“This is a hate crime ma’am,” one fan replied, while another Little Monster tweeted, “Omg Justice For ARTPOP please. 🙃🙏” Even the Twitter account for Vevo, which uploaded her performances from the 2013 VEVOartRave, had to chime in: “UHHHH we remember !!! Don’t y’all ??”

Some fans decided to throw the shade right back! “And some of us choose to not remember Joanne!” one fan tweeted, referring to Gaga’s 2016 album that was a deviation from her usual pop-charged sound. But one fan in particular — Madeon — has not forgotten the great tracks that Artpop produced, since the EDM artist himself produced three of its tracks: “Mary Jane Holland,” “Gypsy” and “Venus.” Given their professional history together, Madeon replied, “Ohhhh you’re missing out, let me play it for you then, it has some GREAT moments!!”

i don’t remember ARTPOP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 11, 2019

Gaga talking about artpop pic.twitter.com/R2rfA8njAw — Toby (@xcx_monster) November 11, 2019

Yes, the album wasn’t as commercially successful as Gaga’s Born This Way, but it still earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. But we don’t think Gaga actually forgot about the album. Physical CD and vinyl versions of Artpop will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 15, which will leave off “Do What U Want (With My Body)” from the track list. Gaga’s collab with R. Kelly did not age well in light of the sexual abuse allegations the R&B singer faced in the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, released in Jan. 2019, and Gaga even apologized for making the song and video by writing a lengthy statement as a “victim of sexual assault” herself.

Ironically, one fan dug up a tweet that Gaga wrote about Artpop circa 2013, in which she wrote, “THIS IS THE ALBUM OF THE MILLENNIUM!!!!!!!!!!!! :).” As they say, people change.