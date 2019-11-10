Jax Taylor And Tom Sandoval Reunite After Explosive ‘VPR’ Fight: ‘Things Are Definitely Not The Same’

Tom Sandoval & Jax Taylor are at the center of the drama for Vanderpump Rules’ eighth season but we EXCLUSIVELY caught them hanging out, so is there still beef?

When Jax Taylor, 40, blocked one of his best friends Tom Sandoval, 36, on social media over the summer, fans were stunned, but when the Vanderpump Rules trailer for season 8 dropped and these two were seen yelling and crying at one another, it started to make sense. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that these two seem to be headed in a better direction after spotting them out together on a boys night out as they try to repair the damage done to their friendship, though things may never be the same. “Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor hung out with Tom Schwartz at TomTom for dinner [ on Nov. 8] because Schwartz’s mom is in town and they enjoyed a special night out,” our spy revealed. “It was just like old times. They’re trying to rebuild their friendship after this past summer. Things are definitely not the same, but people were happy and surprised to see them spending a boys night out together on a Friday. It seems they’re both trying to get back to where they were, but that may never happen.”

From the sounds of it, Tom took things a little harder than Jax as he still scratches his head about what exactly started this mess. “Sandoval was so down and so hurt over the demise of his friendship with Jax, so it was a big step for them to all go out together. “our source said. “Sandoval is heartbroken over it. He’s a pretty emotional guy and still doesn’t get why Jax got so upset with him in the first place.”

Things haven’t been easy for Jax, either, and it sounds like these two truly love each other and maybe just needed a night out to hear one another out. “Jax feels that Sandoval betrayed him over relationships with other cast members,” our source added. “At the core though, Jax will always love Sandoval, which is why he is trying to mend fences with him.”

We can’t wait to see how things shake out between these two when Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on January 7 at 9pm ET.