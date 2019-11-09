Gigi Hadid: How She Really Feels About Tyler Cameron After Their Romance ‘Fizzled Out’

Gigi and Tyler’s whirlwind summer romance came to an end in October, and fans noticed she recently unfollowed him on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid, 24, and Tyler Cameron, 26, may have only split a few weeks ago, but they’re both ready to cut ties: the pair have both unfollowed each other on Instagram, a common move for broken up couples these days. “Gigi doesn’t think it’s a big deal at all that she and Tyler unfollowed each other after their romance fizzled out,” a source close to the former couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship had simply taken its course and since she’s so active on social media she felt it was only natural to unfollow Tyler.”

Romance rumors between Gigi and Tyler ironically started after the pair followed each other on Instagram in July, while Tyler was technically still appearing as a contestant on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. Shortly after, the pair were spotted on back-to-back dates at DUMBO House in Brooklyn and at NYC’s Frames Bowling Lounge — which were then followed by some sexy sleepovers at Gigi’s swanky NYC pad! Tyler also attended an MTV VMA after party with Gigi and her close friends — including Taylor Swift, 29 — and later accompanied her to her grandmother’s funeral.

“Gigi kept seeing his photos pop up on her feed and it was a constant reminder of their past. She has absolutely no hard feelings about Tyler but she just wants to move forward at this point,” the insider added. While Tyler and Gigi haven’t revealed exactly what lead to the sudden split, Tyler has spoken highly of his ex in recent interviews. “I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now,” he spilled to People magazine last week. Of note, Tyler was Gigi’s first public relationship since her final split from Zayn Malik, 26, in March 2018.

“Gigi waited a bit before unfollowing Tyler because she didn’t want to add any drama to their break-up,” a friend of Gigi’s added to HollywoodLife. “She is very savvy and knows that everything she does is going to be analyzed so she didn’t immediately unfollow him because everything has to be drama and she’s sick of it. But there’s no bad blood at all between her and Tyler, it’s all good.” As of publishing time, Tyler has also unfollowed Gigi’s younger sister Bella Hadid, 23, but he and Gigi’s mom Yolanda still both follow each other.