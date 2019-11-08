Ciara, 35, Looks So Sexy In Sequined Pink Bikini & Knee-High Boots On Set Of New Music Video For ‘Evapora’ 

Ciara is setting the internet on fire with the new music video for ‘Evapora’ with IZA and Major Lazer. The singer stuns in multiple sultry looks, one of which shows off her insane abs and fit body in a pink jeweled bikini and glittery thigh-high boots!

Ciara is sizzling hot in the new music video for “Evapora”, the recently-released single, which includes IZA and Major Lazer. The singer, 35, stuns in numerous joint ensembles she and IZA wear throughout the video, which takes place in a sunny desert. But, it’s her hot pink solo look that has fans filling her Instagram page with praise.

The America’s Most Musical Family judge shows off her incredibly fit body in what’s arguably her hottest look to date in a sequined pink bikini with high-waist bottoms. In a slow motion video Ciara shared to Instagram on November 7, she features the full look while strutting through the sand dune-filled desert in silver, sequined thigh-high boots. The “Level Up” singer’s pink, sheer cape blows in the wind as she walks through the sand. Her also has on a pink floppy hat and hot pink gloves in the clip.

While fans continue to leave comments under the video, such as, “Level up sis” and “body goals”, Ciara’s celebrity BFFs are also showing their support. “Come thru BODYYYYYY,” Gabrielle Union wrote. “Wow this is hawttttttt,” her close friend, Serena Williams gushed. “There she is!!”, C’s bestie, LaLa Anthony added, along with a red heart emoji. Ciara’s collaborator, IZA even left a slew of flame emojis in the comments.

[Video credit: Ciara/Instagram]

[Video credit: Ciara/Instagram]

Evapora is Ciara’s first time singing in Portuguese, she admitted in one of her many posts promoting the song and video, which released on November 8. The mother of two has two different dancing sequences alongside IZA in the video. — One in which both singers are covered in silver jewels in the dark desert, and a second where they are seen dancing inside a box, while dressed in off-white bikini tops and sheer pants with jewels all over.