‘The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson Admits He & GF Annalise Mishler ‘Fight Constantly’

‘Bad Chad’ has a new woman in his life! We caught up with ‘The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 6, as he made his public debut with Annalise Mishler, and he dished ALL about the romance.

Chad Johnson had a very special woman by his side while attending Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night on Nov. 6 — his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler! “We met, like, four months ago,” Chad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the red carpet. “We’ve been dating for two [months]. I haven’t dated anybody for, like, four years, so I kind forgot how it works. Like, how do relationships work?” Chad has been linked to a number of women since his time on The Bachelorette, but this is his first real relationship since being thrust into the spotlight on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the show in 2016.

“We matched online, so we met on a dating app called Hinge,” Chad explained, of Annalise. “She was really funny. The very fist texts she sent me was pretending to buy a goat instead of, like, ‘hi.’ And I was like…whatever girl it is, this girl is super cool. Nobody does that.” The Operation Smile event was Chad and Annalise’s first red carpet together, but they both agreed that they wouldn’t be opposed to keeping their relationship in the public eye. “I think we should [have a reality show],” Annalise admitted. “I think it would be the most entertaining show.” Chad added, “Yeah, that’s true. We fight constantly! We haven’t fought yet today, though!”

Chad also dished about the upcoming Bachelor Nation fight night that he’s taking part in on Feb. 12, 2020. The event will feature stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette duking it out to raise money for hurricane victims in the Bahamas. “I fight Robby Hayes,” Chad confirmed. “If you remember, from the season, me and him had a bit of some beef. There is still animosity [between us]. Plus, I own his domain name “robbyhayes.com,” so if he wins, I’ll give him robbyhayes.com back!”

Unfortunately, one match-up we won’t get to see is Josh Murray vs Nick Viall. The guys both vied for Andi Dorfman’s heart on The Bachelorette, and then set their sights on Amanda Stanton on a subsequent season of Bachelor in Paradise, so they have a lot of animosity built up between them. “Josh Murray is on board,” Chad confirmed “But we tried to get Nick and he wouldn’t agree to fight Josh. I have no idea [why]. I think Nick thinks that Nick is the coolest person on Earth. But I would love to see it.”

Meanwhile, the Nov. 6 Operation Smile Fight Night event helped raise money and awareness for children around the world who suffer from cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial deformities. Operation Smile provides free surgeries for hundreds of thousands of children and young adults and hopes to improve the lives of children worldwide with access to surgical care.