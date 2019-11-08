‘America’s Most Musical Family’ Preview: The Harris Brothers Rock Out To A Lenny Kravitz Hit

‘America’s Most Musical Family’ will introduce the Harris Brothers in the Nov. 8 episode. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of their epic performance.

The Harris Brothers are coming for America’s Most Musical Family. The trio of brothers from Chicago will make their first appearance during the Nov. 8 episode of the new Nickelodeon series. The Harris Brothers perform an amazing rendition of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. The brothers have you hooked from the moment they start playing their guitars. One of the brothers shows off his awesome vocals while the other brothers continue to jam out.

Right away, the judges are all about their performance. “Oh, wow!” David Dobrik exclaims in our EXCLUSIVE preview. Ciara and Debbie Gibson are moving along to the beat in their seats. The lead singer grabs his mic and heads into the audience. “Come on!” Ciara says. She’s really feeling this performance!

The show kicked off with 5 family bands in its series premiere: Nashville, Tennessee’s eight-member group The Rees Family; New Jersey’s band of brothers, Wanmor, whose father is Wanya from Boyz II Men; California sisters and human beatbox brother Juat Sibs; Brother and sister duo Juna N Joey from West Palm Beach, Florida; and San Jacinto, California’s sibling quartet The Mitchells. In total, 30 bands will compete in front of the celebrity judges and host Nick Lachey for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,00 cash prize.

“There’s nothing like watching good talent and in this case what was really exciting is that this is the first show of its kind where it’s a family-only competition show and there’s so many unique things about it,” Ciara told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the show’s press junket in New York City. David added, “The fact that we have front row seats to one of the best talent shows I think was kind of the best part for me.” America’s Most Musical Family airs Fridays at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon.