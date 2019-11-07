Wendy Williams Disgusted With T.I. After He Admits He Accompanies Daughter 18, To Gyno

Wendy Williams is ‘mad’ at T.I. over his latest comments, in which he said he accompanies his daughter, 18, to the gynecologist to make sure she’s still a virgin. The host, who said Tip’s actions are ‘sexist,’ asked him to ‘back off’ his daughter.

Wendy Williams is not happy with T.I. The talk show host, 55, slammed the rapper, 39, during Hot Topics on her November 7 show, after he admitted in a recent interview that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah to the gynecologist. Why? — Tip said he attends his daughter’s yearly appointments to ensure that her hymen is still “intact.”

“I’m mad at T.I.,” Wendy began, noting that nearly her whole staff feels the same. “I would feel violated at 18, even if it was my mom and I got along with her, much less my dad… There has to be a certain amount of trust you have in your kids. When you’re 18, a lot of people are already having sex at 18… I think the control he’s having on her is very sexist, but it’s fine for the young boy, but not for her.” Wendy said in reference to Tip’s son, King, whose intimate life is spoken about on the family’s VH1 reality show, The Family Hustle.

Wendy went on to suggest that the rapper’s protective nature could be his way of trying to change his persona. “I think he’s trying to be a better man than what he’s represented in the past with the gun and going to jail,” she said, before directing one last note at the rapper.

“T.I., back off your daughter with this,” she said. “I don’t know what [his wife] Tiny [Harris] says, but there’s nobody on social media that agrees with him… She’s old enough to drive herself to the gynecologist.”

But, the conversation didn’t end there. Wendy later asked her guest on the show, former Dancing With The Stars contestant, Karamo Brown, what he thought about Tip’s comments.

“It’s out of order and inappropriate,” the author said, adding that T.I’s comments were “sexiest.” Karamo also questioned, “Why would you put that out there when your daughter is so young.” He concluded with, “It’s inappropriate. Why would you do it all together? It’s not cute.”