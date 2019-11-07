Kim Kardashian Wears Skintight Leather Chaps With Denim As Kanye West Pats Her Backside

A mix of chaps and denim, Kim Kardashian wore an innovative pair of jeans suitable for her event on Nov. 6, which was the 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards! Kanye West was clearly a fan.

We’ve never seen pants like these. For the 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, Kim Kardashian, 39, highlighted her iconic curves in a pair of jeans, designed to look like she was wearing blue leather chaps over skintight denim! The KKW Beauty owner matched the bottoms to an equally fashion-forward piece, a denim bardot top featuring a V-cut corset and balloon sleeves. Her husband Kanye West, 42, seemed to be a fan of the outfit because he was pictured with his hand resting right on top of Kim’s Internet-breaking bum.

Kim and Kanye’s happy marriage reflected in their red carpet pose, as they wrapped their arms around one another while photogs snapped away. It was a sweet sight to see, especially since Kanye matched his wife’s blue-on-blue outfit theme in a navy suit (they even coordinated footwear by both wearing boots). The parents of four were also joined by Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, 64, and the KarJenner matriarch’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38!

Kim and Kanye looked just as smitten hours before the award show. Once again, Kanye laid a protective hand on Kim — that time, over her waist — as the rapper walked with his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who was wearing a skintight maxi dress, while they left The Plaza hotel in NYC. The couple was en route to the New York Times DealBook Conference, hosted by NYT journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, which attracted business and policy leaders at the one-day event.

While Kim sizzled in her chaps, Kanye admitted that it “affects” him when his wife’s “pictures are too sexy” on the Oct. 13 episode of KUWTK! Kanye was referring to Kim’s “wet” dress, made to look like she had just emerged from the ocean a la Sophia Loren from the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin, that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala in May. Out of respect for Kanye and to be “appropriate” for their children North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 5 mos., Kim decided to “tone it down” (the original version of the dress had nipples, apparently). Well, it looks like denim and chaps A-OK in Kanye’s fashion book.