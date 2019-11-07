Helen Mirren, 74, ‘Flattered’ To Be Mistaken For Keanu Reeves’ ‘Lovely’ New Girlfriend, 46

When some fans saw the first red carpet photos of Keanu Reeves and GF Alexandra Grant, many did a double take thinking he was dating Helen Mirren. The Oscar winner says she’s ‘flattered’ by the comparison.

When Keanu Reeves, 55. decided to make his romance with longtime business associate Alexandra Grant official, he did it in a big way. The John Wick star lovingly held her hand on the red carpet at an event at LACMA on Nov. 2. When pictures circulated, fans freaked that he was dating Oscar-winning British actress Helen Mirren, 74. Both wear their hair in a natural silver color, have high cheekbones and very similar facial structures, though Alexandra at age 46 is nearly 30 years Helen’s junior.

The Queen star is actually thrilled that she was compared to Alexandra, who is an accomplished and highly regarded artist. “I saw that,” Helen told Entertainment Tonight over the Twitter reaction that she was dating Keanu. “That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely.”

Helen is no stranger to Keanu on a personal level, as her husband Taylor Hackford, 74, directed the actor in the 1997 film The Devil’s Advocate. “I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person,” Helen revealed. “So she’s a lucky girl and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy.”

Twitter fans totally did a double take when Keanu made Alexandra official as his girlfriend. “Keanu Reeves is dating a woman my age who kinda looks like Helen Mirren and I have never been more attracted to him,” a user named LaCure tweeted, while a man named Travon wrote, “Saw the photos and legit thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren. Which I also would have supported.” A fan named Imani tweeted, “I wasn’t wearing my glasses at first and I legit thought he was dating Helen Mirren which I also would have been here for.”

Keanu shocked fans as he hasn’t had a public girlfriend since 1999. So two decades worth of singledom has come to an end with Alexandra. The pair has known each other for years, as she illustrated Keanu’s 2011 adult’s picture book, Ode to Happiness to which he provided the text. They’ve attended numerous art events together over the years as business associates and in 2017 as they started a publishing company together. Somewhere along the line business turned into romance and from how happy Keanu and Alexandra appeared on the red carpet, they definitely had the look of love.