Wendy Williams Thinks Kylie Jenner & Drake Were Meant To Date: It Was ‘Inevitable’ 

Wendy Williams seems to be all for a romance between Kylie Jenner and Drake! The talk show host, 55, reacted to a new report that the makeup mogul, 22, and the 33-year-old rapper’s recent hangouts have turned romantic on her November 6 show. And, she wasn’t surprised to hear the buzz about the two old friends.

“Oh, who is shocked? This is an inevitable thing,” Wendy said during Hot Topics on Wednesday morning. Her hot take came before she thought Drake and Kylie’s recent ex, Travis Scott had beef. However, she was corrected by Wendy Show senior producer, Norman, who informed her that it is Drake and Kanye West who’ve had a history of feuding.

Therefore, maybe the host wouldn’t have shipped Kylie and Drake as a couple if she had the tangled web of rapper feuds figured out. But, either way, she’s not too fazed by the dating report. “Do I care? No,” she said. “Will this last? I don’t know, but I felt as though I had to pass this along to you because that’s what I do.”

Fans of Kylie’s will know that the mother of one is currently single, following her mid-October split from Travis Scott, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. While Kylie herself has come out and said that she and Travis are on great terms, and are focused on co-parenting their daughter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been unable to escape romance rumors after the breakup.

Reports have been swirling that Kylie and Drake, who’ve been friends for years, have been spending a lot of time together as of late. Just last week, she attended the rapper’s 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. And, Kylie was also spotted at Drake’s Halloween party in West Hollywood last Thursday. The recent outings sparked a new report by People on November 6, which claims the pair are getting more serious after spending a lot of time together.

Kylie and Drake have yet to address the dating report. As far as we know, Drizzy, who is father to son Adonis, 1, is also single. It’s also important to note that the “In My Feelings” rapper has been close with the Kardashian family for years, especially Kris and Kendall Jenner. The model, along with Kylie, often run in the same circle of friends as him. Kendall even even attended Drake’s New Year’s Eve party at the LA celeb hotspot, Delilah in January.