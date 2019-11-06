See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Goes Shopping Make-Up Free In Sweatpants & Hoodie After Being Linked To Drake

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. The two A Listers made a swift exit to their car before being mobbed by paps.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner goes casual for some shopping at What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills. The youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan opted for white sweatpants and a hoodie, and a makeup-free look to peruse the vintage fashion shop. Jenner could later be seen exiting the shop with her face covered with black fabric in an attempt at privacy. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 5 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
beverly hills, ca - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its a no-makeup (or pants) kind of day for model and reality star, Kendall Jenner. The supermodel dons a make-up free face while stepping out in Beverly Hills. Kendall rocks an oversized Aerosmith X Soroyama rock tee paired with black trainers for the 90210 outing. Pictured: Kendall jenner BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick and her niece North West Kourtney Kardashian at LAX International Airport, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Kylie Jenner was comfy and casual while out and about in Beverly Hills on a shopping trip after rumors swirled that she was romantically linked to Drake.

Keeping it casual — Kylie Jenner, 22, was dressed down for her latest shopping trip on Nov. 5. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted at What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills, wearing a off-white hoodie and matching sweatpants. Kylie pulled her hair back into a tight bun, while going makeup free for the outing. She donned a pair of black sunglasses and white trainers to complete her relaxed ensemble, but also accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings. It was a welcome break from the spotlight for the mogul, as rumors continue to swirl about her relationship status with rapper, Drake, 33.

Kylie and Drake have known each other for quite some time, but since Drake’s 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, speculation has risen that the pair have turned their friendship into something more. While at the “Nice For What” rapper’s birthday bash, Kylie and Drake were reportedly seen getting “flirty” with one another. Rumors of their courtship only grew once Kylie reunited with Drake at his Halloween bash at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on Oct. 31. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection, though,” a source told US Weekly following his birthday party.

Now, things seem to be heating up between the duo. “[They] have been spending time together recently,” a source shared with People on Nov. 8. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.” The outlet’s insider also shared that the pair have been “hanging out romantically” now that Kylie is no longer in a relationship with Travis Scott, 28. However, a conflicting source rebuked the idea that Kylie and Drake’s relationship was romantic, saying they are just “friends.”

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner at What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills, CA [SPOT/BACKGRID].
Amidst the rumors, Kylie and Travis are still putting their focus on their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1. The mogul and mom was spotted in the days before Halloween with sweet Stormi at a pumpkin patch, documenting the adorable moments on Instagram. Travis was also in attendance for the fall family activity, although the former couple didn’t take any photos together. Kylie was adamant about reminding her fans how important Stormi’s wellbeing was to her and Travis.

After dismissing rumors she had seen her ex, Tyga, 29, Kylie reminded her fans and followers on Oct. 3, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.” While the rumor mill continues to run, Kylie is maintaining her focus, and taking time away from the cameras to indulge in a little shopping trip!