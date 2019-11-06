Jack Matthews & Analyse ’Sis’ Talavera: ‘Big Brother’ Couple Split A Month After Finale

‘Big Brother’ stars Jack Matthews and Analyse ‘Sis’ Talavera announced that they are going their separate ways in a lengthy message on Instagram on Nov. 5, just a little over a month since the show’s finale.

Jack Matthews, 29, and Analyse “Sis” Talavera, 22, are calling it quits. The Big Brother stars took to Instagram on Nov. 5 to announce the sad news with a detailed message and photo that was taken during happier times. “This has been a difficult week, mostly because of something that’s been going on in my life. I believe it’s best to update all of the supporters and fans that we appreciate so much, on what is happening in Janalyse’s life…” Jack wrote in the caption for a pic that showed them smiling at each other while holding wine glasses. “Sis and I have decided to take a break, no hard feelings, no bad blood but with absolute LOVE in our hearts.”

Jack then went on to write to a public message to Sis directly and admitted how much he still cares for and loves her. “You brought me a joy like no other girl ever could at a time I needed it most. You brought out the best in me by simply being you. Your love has lifted me to the greatest heights imaginable,” the sweet message read. “You’ve taught me so much over this summer and we’ve created beautiful memories that I will never forget. I’m glad that we were able to be there for each other and we’ll always be friends and partners forever. I Love You Sis ❤️”

Sis also shared her own message about the split on her Instagram page and talked highly of Jack. “I am so thankful to have met such a great man like Jack and beyond blessed to have been able to experience and create new memories with one another,” she wrote. “We’ve had so many laughs and have really gotten to know each other since being outside the house.”

“However, Jack and I have both decided that it’s best we go our separate ways. …” she continued. “We’ve both shared such an amazing experience together that words cannot describe. We’ve both been through somethibg [sic] that not many people understand but I wouldn’t have wanted to share that experience with anyone else.”

Sis went on to admit that distance had a lot to do with their break up but made sure to let everyone know that Jack has been there for her during all her “ups and downs” and helped her “to mature and grow in many different ways.”

Jack and Sis met each other on the most recent season of Big Brother and decided to become a couple after Jack was evicted from the house after 51 days. Sis was eventually also evicted after 65 days. The show has been renewed for a 22nd season, which will premiere in summer 2020.