Demi Lovato’s Esthetician Reveals 8 Tips To Keep Your Skin Clear & Hydrated This Fall

Whenever the seasons change, so does our skin, and now that fall is officially in full swing, it’s important to keep our skin hydrated. One celebrity who has a flawless complexion is Demi Lovato, 27, and her long-time esthetician, Renee Rouleau, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, her top eight tips for keeping your skin hydrated this season.

1. Change your cleansing routine: “During the summer months, gel and foaming cleansers are great for deep cleaning morning and night. However, these may be a bit drying once temperatures cool and less oil is being produced. A good rule of thumb is to use a non-drying, sulfate-free gel cleanser in the morning and a lightweight, lotion-based cleanser at night. The gel will offer a deep pore cleansing, while a milder cleansing lotion will more effectively dissolve makeup. Vitamin-Infused Cleansing Emulsion is a great choice for nighttime. If you prefer a gel cleanser, Moisture Protecting Cleanser is perfectly pH-balanced. It’s a unique gel-to-milk formula that is extremely gentle.”

2. Boost hydration: “Many people overlook toners in their skincare regimens. If you aren’t already using one, now’s the time to start. Alcohol-free toners are a perfect way to give your skin the water and hydration it so desperately needs in the fall. Wipe an alcohol-free toner over the skin after cleansing and immediately apply serum or moisturizer while it’s still damp, to seal in the hydration and active ingredients.”

3. Opt for a heavier moisturizer: “A lightweight moisturizer is enough for most skin types in the summer, but when the weather begins to cool down, it is important to apply something a little heavier to prevent moisture loss. If you’re using a gel moisturizer, consider switching to a lotion-like Skin Recovery Lotion. If you’re already using an oil-free lotion, consider changing to a slightly more hydrating lotion like Sheer Moisture Lotion. If you’re using a cream, consider changing to something with a thicker consistency with ceramides or lipid-rich oils like Glow Enhancing Creme.”

4. Protect with SPF: “This may come as surprise, but fall (similar to spring) is a season during which a tremendous amount of UV damage is incurred. We often think that when the temperatures are cooler outside, the sun isn’t as harmful, but this is false. While UVB rays (the ones responsible for suntans or sunburns) are not as strong in autumn, UVA rays (the ones that cause skin cancer and premature wrinkles) are just as strong as they are in July and August. Protection is a year-round job, so be sure to apply a sunscreen formulated for your skin type to the face, neck, and any exposed chest area.”

5. Add retinol back to your routine: “If you took a break from retinol (vitamin A) during the summer, it’s time to reincorporate it into your skincare routine. Opt for either a non-prescription retinol serum or a prescription retinoid. Either will help to dramatically reduce the appearance of brown spots caused by summer sun, lines, and wrinkles. Hands down, retinol and prescription retinoids are the most scientifically proven ingredients for smoothing the texture of the skin and I personally use this one faithfully.”

6. Exfoliate: “Certain skin types are prone to increased sensitivity in the summertime from heat, chlorine, and sun. These types should exfoliate minimally during this time. But come fall, exfoliation is imperative to repair and brighten the complexion. For silky, smooth skin, a well-formulated facial scrub or an at-home exfoliating peel like Triple Berry Smoothing Peel is a must.”

7. Change the type of mask you use: “Water-based gel masks are best for hydrating the skin, so they are best for oily skin types that need water but no additional oil. Also, because of their naturally cold temperatures, they’re ideal for soothing sensitive skin redness or a painful sunburn. During the fall, however, consider switching to a cream mask if you experience dryness. These contain moisturizing oils that help to deeply hydrate and plump up normal to dry skin types.”

8. Listen to your skin: “Regardless of seasons, our skin, like our bodies, is constantly changing and adapting to internal and external changes. It’s important to be attentive and listen to your skin for signs that it’s not getting what it needs. Tightness, dryness, increased breakouts, and sensitivity are all signs that your current skincare routine isn’t working. A change is in order. Pay attention to what your skin is telling you. You always want to work with Mother Nature, never go against her. When skin problems arise, you must ensure that you’re using products to specifically address your skin’s needs. If necessary, take it one step further and schedule a consultation with a trusted skin-care professional.”