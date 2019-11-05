Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon Split After Nearly One Year Together

It’s time to put a stake through the heart of this Hollywood romance. Nina Dobrev and her screenwriter-director boyfriend, Grant Mellon, have called it quits!

Love is dead – again. Nina Dobrev, 30, and Grant Mellon, 33, have split after one year together, according to E! News. The publication reports that Nina “hasn’t brought him around to any of her events in over a month and hasn’t mentioned Grant.” Nina, according to E! News, has been “partying and hanging out with friends without [Grant].” The screenwriter/director has been shooting a Netflix film outside of LA, and because of that, they haven’t spent much time together. Nina “hasn’t mentioned a breakup,” according to E! News, but she “hasn’t spoken about Grant in several weeks.”

The Vampire Diaries star “seems to be quite happy and has recently been out socializing with friends, each time without Grant,” according to E! News. The reported split happened “quietly” while no one was looking, and Nina’s heart doesn’t appear to be that broken. “Nina seems to be doing fine, but none of their friends have seen or talked to Grant,” reports E! News. HollywoodLife has reached out to Nina’s reps for comment on this reported breakup. We’ll update this post with information when it’s made available.

Grant and Nina first sparked talk of a budding romance in January/February. They reportedly first met at her 30th birthday bash. They confirmed their relationship by attending a Los Angeles Lakers game in March. Though the couple initially kept their rumored relationship off social media, Nina couldn’t help but flex on this basketball date. She showed off her ticket stub on her Instagram story, proving that she and Grant were sitting right next to the paint. The price of her ticket was $2.5k, meaning that the two spent $5k on this romantic date night!

Two months after the Lakers game date, the two attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. While going for a swim, the two were spotted packing on the PDA. Since then, they’ve kept it quiet, and it appears that this love has run its course.

Prior to Grant, Nina was involved with Scream Queens star Glen Powell. The longtime friends only dated for a few months as their busy scheduled forced them to drift apart. Despite the breakup, they remain on friendly terms. Before that, she was famously involved with her Vampires Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder. Ian recently spoke about the problems of fans confusing their on-screen relationship with their IRL one.

“Stelena [the name given to the ‘ship between Nina’s Elena and Paul Wesley’s Stefan] was better for my life because Delena [Elena and Ian’s Damon] fans can really be umm… to me and my wife and my family and stuff,” Ian said at a panel celebrating the 10th anniversary of TVD. “Stelena was fun. Stelena fans are like super cool. Delena fans were actually problematic. Yeah. To my family and me, and it just got really weird for a little while. I shipped Elena and Damon like crazy until the ship just got negative.”