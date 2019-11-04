Harry Styles Reveals New Album ‘Fine Line’ Is Coming Out On Taylor Swift’s Birthday & Fans Are Freaking Out

‘Haylor’ fans everywhere are completely losing it after Harry Styles announced that his new album, ‘Fine Line’ will drop on December 13 — the same day as Taylor Swift’s 30th birthday. Oh, the irony.

Harry Styles‘ highly anticipated new album will arrive on Friday, December 13, the singer announced on both Instagram and Twitter. It was only a matter of time before fans noticed that the debut of Fine Line will occur on his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s 30th birthday. And, the shocked reactions from “Haylor” fans are close to breaking the internet.

“On Taylor SWIFT’s birthday. How are you so Full of mind?”, one fan tweeted. “Taylor’s 30th birthday & Harry’s album. What a day for the harry & taylor stans,” another wrote on Twitter.

In the mix of happy and surprised tweets, “Haylor” fans are even speculating that the two could have a secret collaboration on Fine Line. If we get a collab, I’m never going to shut up about it,” one eager fan tweeted, adding, “Imagine a continuation to ‘Style’ and ‘Two Ghosts’.” Either way, some fans believe Harry’s album release date was a deliberate move to get fans buzzing. One impressed fan tweeted this theory: “Even if there is no Haylor collab, Harry knew fans would make a connection with taylor,” adding, that the singer is “so f–king sick”

Harry Style with release his album on December 13

Taylor Swift's birthday is December 13

Me: pic.twitter.com/L6mWTJZX6a — Ellen Ricks 💖💜💙 (@WithLove_Ellen) November 4, 2019

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

Taylor and Harry previously dated back in 2013. Fans of the ex-couple will remember the now famous photos of the two on a stroll together in Central Park. The two have since date other people, but Haylor fans are still holding out hope, despite Taylor’s current romance with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Harry shared the news about his second solo studio album on November 4. His surprise announcement was the first time fans heard the official title of the singer’s forthcoming record, along with its cover art. In album cover shows Harry standing in a pastel blue and pink room, with his hand on his hip and his pelvis thrusted forward. The singer is dressed in a disco-style outfit — high-waisted white trousers and a barely-buttoned magenta shirt.

Just this past August, Harry described Fine Line as an album “all about having sex and feeling sad,” in a cover interview with our sister site, Rolling Stone. So, fans are quite intrigued as to where Harry sought his inspiration for the bold album.

Fine Line is followup album to the former One Direction member’s self-titled debut in May 2017. The new album will also follow Harry’s single “Lights Up” which was released earlier this year. Harry is set to host and perform on Saturday Night Live on November 16.