Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Still Spending Time Together To Continue ‘Making Memories’ With Stormi
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be involved in a romantic relationship right now, but they are making sure to still spend time as a family to give their one-year-old daughter Stormi a healthy and happy life.
Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, are making their one-year-old daughter Stormi the main priority in their lives no matter what their relationship status is. The loving parents have been consciously making an effort to spend time together as a family so that their baby girl can have the joy of having both her mom and dad around on a regular basis, especially during holidays, like Halloween.
“Kylie and Travis’ number one priority is a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter, Stormi,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have been hanging out a lot and even celebrated Halloween together because they still want to make memories as a family together. Kylie and Travis haven’t been hanging out more than usual, they’re simply spending time together like they have all along despite their split. Kylie would never want to keep Stormi from her dad and knows it’s so important for Stormi to have both parents’ involvement in her life.”