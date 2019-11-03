Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Still Spending Time Together To Continue ‘Making Memories’ With Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be involved in a romantic relationship right now, but they are making sure to still spend time as a family to give their one-year-old daughter Stormi a healthy and happy life.

Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, are making their one-year-old daughter Stormi the main priority in their lives no matter what their relationship status is. The loving parents have been consciously making an effort to spend time together as a family so that their baby girl can have the joy of having both her mom and dad around on a regular basis, especially during holidays, like Halloween.

“Kylie and Travis’ number one priority is a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter, Stormi,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have been hanging out a lot and even celebrated Halloween together because they still want to make memories as a family together. Kylie and Travis haven’t been hanging out more than usual, they’re simply spending time together like they have all along despite their split. Kylie would never want to keep Stormi from her dad and knows it’s so important for Stormi to have both parents’ involvement in her life.”

Kylie and Travis spent this past Halloween together with Stormi, who dressed in multiple costumes leading up to the spooky holiday, and took her trick-or-treating together, according to ET Online . “Travis and Kylie spent Halloween together and enjoyed a night of trick-or-treating with their daughter Stormi,” a source told the outlet. “Kylie also threw a big Halloween party for the family, which included a pumpkin patch, candy stations, dessert table, bartenders, craft station for the kids and much more.”

Kylie is not sure what her romantic future will be and whether that will include someone new or if she will ever return to Travis," another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. "It is safe to say that her main focus is Stormi and her business ventures. And when it comes to Stormi, she wants her to have the best life possible and that involves having quality time and a life with her father." The family fun holiday comes after Kylie and Travis made headlines on Oct. 1 for stepping away from their romantic relationship after being together for two years. They're still not sure if their split will be a permanent thing or just a break.