Khloe Kardashian: The Truth About Whether Or Not She’s Ready To Date 10 Mos. After Tristan Split

‘Pressure’ is put on Khloe Kardashian to find a new beau every now and then, and there are even ‘lots of guys’ trying to shoot their shot with the ‘KUWTK’ star! We’ve learned Khloe’s new mentality as a single lady, however.

With Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal in Khloe Kardashian’s rearview mirror, new love is a possibility — and the options are certainly there. “Khloe does get pressure to get back out there and date again,” a Kardashian source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. However, “she’s very resistant,” our insider reveals! “She just doesn’t feel ready. She has lots of guys trying, that isn’t the issue, it’s more a case of her not wanting to take her focus away from True [Thompson],” our source explains, referring to Khloe’s one-year-old daughter whom she shares with Tristan, 28. Even without a man in the equation, Khloe, 35, has to part ways with her baby girl from time to time.

“She already hates leaving her to go to work so the idea of going off and leaving her to date isn’t that appealing,” our source explains. As the co-owner of the Good American apparel brand and a star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe’s schedule is already booked! With that said, “she doesn’t feel anything is missing in her life right now,” our source continues. Of course, bumping into a soulmate and mingling in the casual dating scene are two different things. “If she met someone and it happened organically then that would be different, but she’s got zero interest in the dating scene,” the source adds.

Khloe may not be looking for a new man, but she isn’t revisiting a romance with an old one, either. Tristan has been leaving a string of flirty comments under Koko’s Instagram selfies as of late — heart-eyed faces on Oct. 23, and flames on Oct. 3 — but don’t read into the emojis too much. “She speaks with him pretty often but only sees him when she’s handing off True or if it involves their daughter,” but “Khloe doubts he could ever win her back, but if it happens, it would only be if she feels she could truly trust him 100 percent again; and that’s not going to happen anytime soon,” another source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in October. However, Khloe has already forgiven Tristan after he allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, in Feb. 2019. Despite all the resulting drama, Khloe said she doesn’t think “he’s a bad person” while speaking on the Oct. 14 episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast.

Khloe also confirmed she was single but not quite ready to mingle in a quote she reposted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 22. “Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available. Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, ‘Do Not Disturb, God is working’ on your heart,” it read. For now, Khloe is focused on making precious memories with True while her daughter is still a toddler! For Halloween, the mommy-daughter duo paid a trip to Kylie Jenner’s Calabasas mansion dressed as Cruella De Vil (Khloe) and a dalmation puppy (True)! Even without a man, Khloe will always have a plus-one with True by her side.