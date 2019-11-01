Hailey Baldwin Dresses As A Sexy Lola Bunny & Parties On Halloween Without Justin Bieber

Welcome to the Space Jam! Hailey Baldwin was the perfect Lola Bunny for Halloween, as she partied the night away with pal Kendall Jenner and more.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, got nostalgic for Halloween this year and pulled it off perfectly! The supermodel dressed up as Lola Bunny from the 1996 movie Space Jam on Oct. 31 and couldn’t have looked better. Hailey partied the night away for Kendall Jenner‘s, 23, birthday bash. Although Kendall’s actual birthday isn’t until Nov. 3, the soiree was a real sight, with Gigi Hadid, 24, as Jim Carrey‘s character from the 1994 film The Mask, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, as a sexy cowgirl and so many more! For her look, Hailey sported a pair of white short shorts decked out in rhine stones, with the words “Tune Squad” written on her tiny basketball jersey. Hailey’s hair was pulled up into a high ponytail, with a blue band wrapped around it and her makeup featured a pink nose just like Lola’s!

Notably absent by Hailey’s side was her husband Justin Bieber, 25. The couple got married in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas during their July 2018 trip. Naturally, the pair really wanted to have a celebration with their family and friends. So, the couple had a second ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019 with their loved ones on hand, including Hailey’s pal and birthday girl, Kendall. Justin and Hailey’s stunning second ceremony took place at Somerset Chapel in the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

While their relationship may have seemed like a whirlwind, Hailey and Justin have actually known each other for years! Years ago, Hailey was just a major fan of the “Sorry” singer’s music, and eventually became friends with Justin. The two did have a short lived tryst at the end of 2015 and early 2016, but it didn’t last. That is, until they reconciled as friends before their friendship turned into romance in June 2018! By July of that year, they were engaged and the rest is history!

Justin and Hailey seem like they have really been enjoying married life. The newly weds can barely keep their hands — or lips! — off of each other. While it’s still a little surprising that Hailey was out without Justin, fans can rest assured that the duo appear to be doing just fine, and Hailey was simply out to enjoy and celebrate a night with friends!