Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Transform Into Spooky Skeleton Bride & Groom For Halloween

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Halloween costumes gave a new meaning to ‘Till death do us part.’ The couple poked fun at the institution of marriage with their spooky face makeup and matrimonial outfits!

Leave it up to Kelly Ripa, 49, and Mark Consuelos, 48, to deliver social commentary with their Halloween costumes. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, transformed into hollow-eyed skeletons thanks to some very realistic face paint! They were not just skeletons, however, but a dead bride and groom — Kelly wore a frilly white dress and a veil, attached to a giant flower arrangement. While Mark didn’t wear a tuxedo, we got the message with his black T-shirt and black skinny jeans. “#Marriage,” Kelly simply captioned their couple’s Halloween costume, which she shared to Instagram on Oct. 31. ‘Till death do us part, right?

Kelly and Mark’s creative costumes got multiple thumbs-ups from their celebrity friends. “MOM AND DAD ♥️♥️,” Lisa Rinna, star from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, wrote in Kelly’s comments section. A Real Housewives alum, Bethenny Frankel, also chimed in by leaving a skull emoji: “💀.” Rob Liefeld, creator of the Deadpool comic book character, raved, “Hot scary couple alert!!!”

Kelly’s other costume partner has been her talk show co-host Ryan Seacrest, 44! For Live! With Kelly & Ryan’s Halloween special that aired on Oct. 31, the co-hosts dressed up as all the viral moments pop culture has given us throughout 2019. That means many outfit changes were required — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit “Old Town Road,” the end of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s feud in the “You Need To Calm Down” video, the Instagram EGG, the catchy “Baby Shark” tune and even more viral sensations led to a hilarious montage of costumes on Kelly and Ryan’s show on Thursday.

Despite Kelly’s quip about marriage, she and Mark are still going strong 23 years after they tied the knot. That was evident when Kelly shared a shirtless photo of her hunky husband once again on Oct. 23, which served as “a thirst trap reminder” to watch mark’s show, Riverdale. Yup, these two are the embodiment of #couplegoals.