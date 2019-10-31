Hailey Baldwin Nearly Face-Plants Coming Out Of Her Car In Massive Heels — See Her Trip

Hailey Baldwin just saved herself in the knick of time, as she nearly fell out of a car due to her towering high heels, while out and about in Los Angeles.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, has walked some of the most famous runways in the world! But even this supermodel is still prone to a trip or fall here and there. Hailey just nearly saved herself from falling over while getting out of a car in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. Everything seemed to be going fine as the supermodel strode out of her vehicle when she suddenly lost her balance. The blond beauty, donned in trench coat, black jeans and black camisole, began to wobble in her lofty black heels. Hailey’s red bag seemed like it was about to go flying! But Hailey pulled it together, and walked off the near-spill with ease. It’s like she’s a model, or something!

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been Hailey’s modeling career that has landed her in the spotlight, recently. Fans of pop star Selena Gomez, 27, accused Hailey of trolling the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress after she released her new track. Under the assumption that “Lose You To Love Me” was about Selena’s ex and Hailey’s now-husband, Justin Bieber, 25, Selena’s fans called the supermodel out for posting on her Instagram story a song titled “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker around the same time Selena released the breakup ballad.

Of course, Hailey defended herself saying that there was no “response” and called the whole situation “BS.” Selena even came to Hailey’s defense on Oct. 23, and asked her fans to stop tearing “women down,” adding, “I will never, ever be by that. So, please, be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is — if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, from me.”

After the public display of kindness from Selena, Hailey surprised her own fans by showing some love to the singer. Hailey and Selena’s mutual friend, Raquelle Stevens, shared a sweet snap to Instagram on Oct. 24, that featured herself, Selena, and their pals Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez celebrating Sel’s new tunes on a night out together. “Celebrating!!!” Raquelle captioned the squad photo, which gained likes from tens of thousands of followers — including Mrs. Hailey Bieber herself! It looks like in her highly publicized life, Hailey has found some balance. Hopefully that will be maintained and fans won’t have to worry about her slipping — on the runway or otherwise — any time soon!