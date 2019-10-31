Ellen DeGeneres Channels Cardi B’s ‘Hustler’s Character With Hilarious ‘Cardi E’ Halloween Costume

Ellen DeGeneres never fails to make her audience laugh. For this year’s Halloween episode, the daytime talk show host went all out with yet another hilarious costume — and it honored the one and only Cardi B!

Ellen DeGeneres, 61, is at it again! The talk show host donned yet another hilarious Halloween costume that left her fans, audience members and even us rolling on the floor with laughter. Ellen stepped out to greet her studio audience dressed as CARDI E! She wore a sequined black dress, massive fake breasts, fishnet stockings and a long, blonde and pink wig to complete her look, which was inspired by Cardi B’s character in Hustlers. “I can’t be Cardi B — it’s Cardi E,” Ellen explained. “E is for Ellen. It’s also my bra size. This outfit has a whole lot going on from every angle.”

While showing off her epic costume, Ellen was greeted onstage by none other than Cardi herself, who looked quite impressed with the get-up. She also complimented Ellen on how “soft” her breasts were, and joked, “I like that yours are softer than mine. I should be mad at my doctor.” The rapper gave Ellen some twerking lessons, too, so she could really get into the stripper spirit!

The daytime talk show host is no stranger to going all out for Halloween. Last year, Ellen’s 2018 Halloween episode featured an entire sketch dedicated to who she was dressed up as. Ellen rolled up to her studio audience decked out as an infamous — and fictional — Bachelor contestant “Kelllly D.” As Ellen’s wild contestant made her debut, she was greeted by none other than This Is Us star Milo Vintemiglia, 42! From there, the entire sketch turned into a major spoof of the Bachelor series, which concluded with a cameo from franchise regular Nick Viall, 39.

Of course, 2018 wasn’t the first year Ellen spoofed one of America’s favorite reality TV shows. In 2017, she brought back a fan favorite as Karla Kardashian! Ellen hit the stage of her talk show as the “lesser known Kardashian sister” donned in a leopard print jumpsuit with long nails and even longer blond hair. But the biggest accessory she had on was her fake baby bump so that Karla could be pregnant along with her Kardashian sisters, showing off her “baby bump underneath my lady lumps.” Joining Ellen in her Kardashian garb was Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, who made an appearance to visit their “sister.” It was a hilarious moment from the 2017 episode!

But this year, Ellen has really outdone herself. We can’t wait to see what she does in the future, but this was definitely a major Halloween highlight!