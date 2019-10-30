The mom of two flaunted her body in a revealing costume that highlighted her curves in all the right places!

Blac Chyna, 31, just owned Halloween! The reality star emulated Mexico’s annual Day of the Dead festival with a skull headdress and a revealing black velvet jumpsuit for a Halloween bash on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The luxe one piece showed off her cleavage and toned arms as Chyna — born Angela White — made her way into Hollywood nightclub The Highlight Room. The gothic costume accentuated her curves in all the right places, especially her defined derriere!

The former stripper certainly looked like she crawled out from six feet under with the discolored body and face makeup, especially her faux-bruised left eye. In true Chyna fashion, she added a touch of glam with a platinum blonde wig and a vampy red lip! She completed the stylish-and-sexy costume with a “Mon Tresor” mini bucket bag by Fendi, barely-there clear sandals and sheer gloves with diamante details! Her silver-and-black manicure tied the look together perfectly.

The mom of two has been getting into the Halloween spirit, taking Dream Kardashian, 2, and King Cairo, 7, on a trip to the pumpkin patch on Oct. 21! Little Dream was ready for the outing in an adorable denim vest as the family hit the petting zoo and corn maze. The visit marked Dream’s second of the season, as aunt Kylie Jenner, 22, also took her along with cousins Stormi Webster, 1, and True Thompson, 1! Hey, you can never have enough pumpkins.

Blac Chyna’s Halloween outing comes amidst legal drama with the KarJenner clan, TMZ reports. Although she has close ties to the family via her daughter Dream and former relationship with Rob Kardashian, 32, the family seemingly has issues with her using their name to gain fame and wealth. Chyna is arguing that the family took away a business opportunity from her by having her show Rob & Chyna cancelled, despite strong ratings.