Demi Lovato & Mike Johnson Split: Why Their Romance Ended After Just A Few Dates

The hot love between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson has reportedly flamed out. After setting social media afire with their flirtation, these two have extinguished their romance. So – what happened?

Everyone knows Demi Lovato is cool for the summer, but for a moment, it looked like she was going to have a scorcher of a fall. The 27-year-old singer connected with The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, 31, after some cute flirtation, but E! News reports that the two have called it off. Their fling has “fizzled out,” according to the publication, and they “aren’t seeing each other or texting like they were before.” As for what might have thrown some water on their flames of passion, E! News reports that “nothing happened. It just ran its course.”

Demi, according to E! News’ report, “was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived, and she wasn’t ever planning on dating him seriously.” Mike, on the other hand, is still holding out that he’ll reconnect with Demi down the road, as E! News reports that he hopes “they can have a second chance again. For now, he’s fine with being friendly.”

Demi and Mike’s short-lived love affair began around July when she penned a flirty message to the Bachelorette contestant. “Mike I accept your rose,” she posted on her Instagram Story. That single sentence set off a firestorm of tweets from fans that wanted to see these two hot singles hook up. Mike added fuel to the fire when he told HollywoodLife that he would love to give Demi a rose. “Hell yeah, I would go on a date with Demi Lovato. She is freaking sexy as can be. I don’t know her personality, so I’d have to get to know her, but I would entertain a conversation.”

The two “entertained a conversation” when they were spotted on a date at LaScala in Beverly Hills in September. “They looked happy,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They were there about an hour and a half or two hours and sat by themselves. … Demi couldn’t stop laughing, and they came in through a back entrance.” When they were done conversing, they used their lips for something more entertaining, because Mike went on the Almost Famous podcast to say she “kisses really well.”

While these two were lit sparks with their flirtation, they decided to let their romance simmer after a few dates. “She’s still getting to know him, but so far she likes him and gets a good vibe from him. Dating isn’t her focus right now, but she’s enjoying herself,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time. However, it seems she felt her way towards the Exit at the start of October. By the middle of the month, Mike was asking Keke Palmer out, and fans were left wondering, “what happened?”