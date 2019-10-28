Royalty Brown, 5, Hugs Infant Sister In Sweet New Photos Shared By Mom Nia Guzman

Is there a more adorable pair than Royalty Brown and Sinatra LA? Nia Guzman shared a picture of RoRo cuddling up to her new baby sister, and it was too cute for words.

Seriously, even Nia Guzman was left speechless by the pictures of Royalty Brown, and Sinatra LA, that she uploaded to her Instagram on Oct. 27. At least, Nia didn’t write anything in the caption – all she could put down was a few heart emojis, representing the love she felt for her two daughters. The picture will make anyone’s heart swell, especially the second shot. In that picture, Chris Brown’s daughter proves how she’s already the best big sister, as she leans in to dote on 4-month-old Sinatra. Too cute!

Royalty has been turning out the cuteness during the spooky season. While attending Nights Of The Jack on Oct. 3, Royalty rocked the red carpet like a queen. Even Chris was impressed. “Who does she think she is? A PROFESSIONAL KINDERGARTEN STUDENT. 5 and live,” Chris captioned a video of his daughter. Nia would also share a video of RoRo, Sinatra, and her dancing around at the Halloween adventure. “[Sinatra L.A.] just be holding on going along with all me and RoRo’s shenanigans.”

There were no shenanigans during Royalty’s Oct. 25 photoshoot. She kept it professional and proved that age five-years-old, she’s ready for her close-up. While modeling ZIZTAR clothing, Royalty gave an over-the-shoulder pose in a behind-the-scenes shot. She may be too young for Fashion Week, but if she keeps it up, it won’t be long before RoRo is walking in New York, Paris, and Milan.

Though, don’t forget that Royalty is still just a kid – and one that still likes to have fun with her friends. Royalty threw a pizza party with her besties on Oct. 21 and shared a picture of the bash to her official Instagram. Royalty and two of her friends chowed down on Pizza while wearing Bestaroo sleepwear. Cute!

It seems like it was just yesterday that the world learned Chris Brown was a father. Now, his daughter is attending kindergarten, kicking off a modeling career, and having sleepovers with her friends. Seeing his baby girl grow up left Chris in a proud, emotional mood, and he shared his feelings on Instagram. “IM DOING MY BEST to allow my child to grow and teach me to be better. ALL THE FATHERS OUT THERE WHO DONT STEP UP TO THE PLATE, YOU ARE MISSING OUT ON WHAT LIVING REALLY IS.”