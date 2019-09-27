Royalty Brown, 5, Plays With Little Sister, 3 Mos., In Sweet Video Captured By Mom Nia Guzman

Chris Brown’s baby is the best big sister – ever! Nia Guzman shared an adorable clip of Royalty Brown playing with her three-month-old sister, Sinatra L.A.!

“Sister, sister!” Nia Guzman captioned a Sept. 25 Instagram video of Royalty Brown, 5, making her three-month-old sister, Sinatra L.A., laugh. The clip, which is almost dangerously cute, shows both beautiful girls cracking up. If there were any fears that Royalty wouldn’t be a good big sister, she just put them all to bed. This clip clearly enchanted Nia’s fans, as they filled the comments section with love. “Seriously so sweet.” “She’s a real life cabbage patch doll.” ”When your mom gives birth to your best friend! How cute!”

Not much is known about L.A.’s parentage. Nia didn’t publicize that she was pregnant, but in the weeks leading up to L.A.’s birth, some speculated that there was a bun in Nia’s oven. She confirmed all the speculation on June 26. “Sinatra. LA,” she captioned an Instagram picture of a newborn holding a tattooed hand. Nia’s famous friends congratulated Nia, including Amber Rose, Emily B, and Slim Thug, according to HotNewHipHop. Nia hasn’t been forthcoming with who L.A.’s father is, but there is speculation that it might be rapper Vado. Whoever the father is, he and Nia made a beautiful baby.

Royalty may become a big sister a second time around. Chris Brown’s rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris, is reportedly pregnant. This alleged pregnancy has yet to be confirmed by either Chris or Ammika, but three days after outlets reported on the supposed bun in Ammika’s oven, she posted a picture of herself – with a flat stomach – to Instagram. Though, don’t believe what you see, as the picture may have been from earlier in the year. Ammika may be taking a page out of Nia’s book when it comes to keeping a rumored pregnancy under wraps.

Initially, the pregnancy report made a lot of sense to fans, as Chris wrote, “BM Bad” under the selfie Ammika posted on May 8. Many took this to mean “Baby Mama BAD.” Since then, Chris has been creeping all over Ammika’s Instagram. After Ammika shared a picture of her with a piece of watermelon (“All I’m eating right now”), Chris said, “Dats all I’m eating too.” A few days later, Chris left another raunchy comment on her IG. “The thirst is so real wit me,” he commented, along with devil-faced and tongue emoji.