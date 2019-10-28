Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share a video that showed her dancing to loud music and having a great time with friends, including her mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kylie Jenner, 22, shocked her Instagram followers on Oct. 26 when she posted a video to her story that showed her getting close to her mom, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38, while dancing during a fun night out. In the clip, the makeup mogul can be seen swaying along to loud music at a J Balvin concert in Los Angeles, CA with a crowd of friends nearby, including Corey, Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, and assistant Victoria Villarroel. At one point, she seems to dance up against Corey, who is standing and dancing beside her in the video.

Although the dancing was most likely all in good fun, it brought on quite the response from fans, who didn’t understand why Corey was there without Kris. “It’s so weird if Corey to be hanging out with them,” one Instagram user wrote. “It looks like Corey is chaperoning,” another joked. “Where’s Kris?” a third asked.

Kylie’s outing with Corey and friends comes after she made headlines for her Halloween pic as Madonna. The mother-of-one dressed up like the singer during her memorable moment with Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Her friend Stassi dressed up like the “…Baby One More Time” crooner and the two BFFS recreated their impressive performance kiss in an eye-catching photo.

