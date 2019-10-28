Jared Padalecki’s Mug Shot: See ‘Supernatural’ Star Moments After Public Intoxication Arrest

The Austin Police Department has released Jared Padalecki’s mug shot after his October 27 arrest for public intoxication and assault, and the ‘Supernatural’ star looks exchausted.

One day after his arrest for public intoxication in his hometown of Austin, Texas, the Austin Police Department has released Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s mug shot. The Gilmore Girls alum, 37, was arrested on one count of public intoxication and two counts of assault on October 27, according to TMZ, after reportedly striking the general manager and bartender in the face after an altercation at Stereotype nightclub. Jared appeared to be getting physical with an unknown male in video footage taken outside of the club; eyewitnesses claim he was restrained by police after flashing a “wad of cash.” His bond was set at $5000 per count (a total $15,000) according to TMZ; it’s unknown if he’s made bail and been released or still in custody. HollywoodLife reached out to Jared’s rep and the Austin Police Department for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.

The mug shot shows the actor, who is currently in the middle of his last season playing Sam Winchester on Supernatural, with his trademark wavy hair mussed up, squinting at the camera with red eyes. Jared has a slight smile, and looks absolutely exhausted after the nightclub ordeal and subsequent arrest. It’s unclear if that’s a stain on his unbuttoned shirt, or part of a pattern. Jared is apparently a regular at Stereotype, who frequently posts about the 90s-themed lounge on social media. It’s rumored online that he is an investor in the club or partial owner, as he and his Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles, 41, own other businesses in the area; the on-screen brothers are Austin residents who head home when they’re not filming their CW show in Vancouver. Jared has never confirmed the rumor himself.

The father of three has a busy year ahead of him. After Supernatural ends its 15-season run in early 2020, the actor will star in the CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger remake, now titled Walker, as Chuck Norris‘ iconic character.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.