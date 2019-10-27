‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Arrested For Public Intoxication In Austin, Texas

Jared Padalecki faces one account of public intoxication and two counts of assault after an altercation in his home of Austin, Texas.

Jared Padalecki, 37, is in trouble with the law. The Supernatural star was arrested early Sunday, Oct. 27 on one count of public intoxication and two counts of assault reports TMZ. According to the report, he struck the general manager and a bartender in the face after an altercation at Stereotype nightclub in Austin, Texas. The 6’4″ actor can be seen putting his arm around another individual’s neck and emulating a headlock type position outside of the club, as well as talking with police in a video that was posted. He appears to be getting physical in the footage, and eyewitnesses told TMZ that the actor had to be restrained by police as he flashed large stack of cash to officers. Jared’s bond is currently set at $15k — $5,000 per charge, but there’s no confirmation whether he’s still under arrest or free.

He’s reportedly a regular customer at the lounge-type bar in Austin — where he lives — and has actively posted about the club on social media. “Who’s coming with me?!?!” the San Antonio-native captioned a promo post for Stereotype’s grand opening in Sept. 2018. “I hope to see y’all there on Thursday :). I’ll buy you a cassette tape!” Online, the club describes itself as “a music-centric concept, featuring rotating DJs — including dedicated vinyl DJ sets — video DJs sets and live music. Stereotype blends sophistication with retro and nineties flair to create an infinitely entertaining and approachable bacchanal scene.” There’s also rumors online that Jared is either a partial owner or investor in the 90s’ themed club, but he has never personally confirmed any involvement.

Jared is best known for his roles as Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls and as Sam Winchester on The CW’s longest running show Supernatural. The drama — which also stars Jensen Ackles — is wrapping its epic 15 season run in the Spring of 2020. Jared also has a busy home life with wife Genevieve Cortese and their three adorable kids. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jared’s rep about his arrest, but has not heard back as of publishing.