Demi Lovato Transforms Into Terrifying Pennywise To Host Her Epic Halloween Party — See Pic

Demi Lovato pulled out all the stops for her Halloween costume and dressed as Pennywise from ‘IT’ to host her epic Halloween party on Oct. 26.

Demi Lovato, is that you? The 27-year-old “Skyscraper” singer rocked a terrifying Pennywise costume to host her epic Halloween party at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood on Oct. 26. Demi rocked a ruffled white skirt with a seriously short hemline and showed off her toned waist in a sexy, white corset with fluffy red button detailing. She also sported a white ruffled collar around her neck, as well as fishnet stockings. If anyone can turn a terrifying clown costume into something strangely sexy, Demi is the gal who can pull it off!

The former Camp Rock actress also donned a bright red wig that’s giving off some serious Harley Quinn vibes, and opted for a dark, smokey eye and wore red makeup on her nose and over her eyes and cheeks to complete her Pennywise transformation. Demi’s been totally on her costume game this holiday! On Oct. 25, she posted pics of herself as Marie Antoinette and pulled off the look flawlessly!

Other celebs like Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner partied in costume late into the night at the Halloween soiree. Paris rocked a classic sexy school girl costume, while Kylie dressed as Madonna — complete with a blonde wig and all!

Earlier in the night, Kylie posted videos of herself and Sofia Richie — who’s been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick for the last two years — swigging tequila straight from the bottle before engaging in an impromptu photo shoot in the shower on Oct. 26. The billionaire makeup mogul rocked a long, black leather coat that showed off her tiny waist and famous curves, and finished her seductive look off with black tights and black pointy heels. Seems like everyone’s Halloween was pretty epic this year!