Demi Lovato Transforms Into Terrifying Pennywise To Host Her Epic Halloween Party — See Pic

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Lisa Rinna attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019 at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Demi Lovato is all dressed up as she celebrates Halloween at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood. 27 Oct 2019 Pictured: Demi Lovato. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA536215_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Evan Peters, Halsey. Evan Peters, left, and Halsey attend the 100 Episodes of "American Horror Story" Celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, in Los Angeles 100 Episodes of "American Horror Story" Celebration, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Oct 2019
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019 at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.

Demi Lovato pulled out all the stops for her Halloween costume and dressed as Pennywise from ‘IT’ to host her epic Halloween party on Oct. 26.

Demi Lovato, is that you? The 27-year-old “Skyscraper” singer rocked a terrifying Pennywise costume to host her epic Halloween party at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood on Oct. 26. Demi rocked a ruffled white skirt with a seriously short hemline and showed off her toned waist in a sexy, white corset with fluffy red button detailing. She also sported a white ruffled collar around her neck, as well as fishnet stockings. If anyone can turn a terrifying clown costume into something strangely sexy, Demi is the gal who can pull it off!

The former Camp Rock actress also donned a bright red wig that’s giving off some serious Harley Quinn vibes, and opted for a dark, smokey eye and wore red makeup on her nose and over her eyes and cheeks to complete her Pennywise transformation. Demi’s been totally on her costume game this holiday! On Oct. 25, she posted pics of herself as Marie Antoinette and pulled off the look flawlessly!

Other celebs like Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner partied in costume late into the night at the Halloween soiree. Paris rocked a classic sexy school girl costume, while Kylie dressed as Madonna — complete with a blonde wig and all! 

Demi Lovato rocks a Pennywise costume at her epic Halloween bash at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood on Oct. 26. (MEGA)

Earlier in the night, Kylie posted videos of herself and Sofia Richie — who’s been dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick for the last two years — swigging tequila straight from the bottle before engaging in an impromptu photo shoot in the shower on Oct. 26. The billionaire makeup mogul rocked a long, black leather coat that showed off her tiny waist and famous curves, and finished her seductive look off with black tights and black pointy heels. Seems like everyone’s Halloween was pretty epic this year!