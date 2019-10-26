T.I. Calls Tiny ‘Pleasantly Plump’ & Boasts He ‘Worked Hard’ To Get Her That Way

Tiny & T.I. recently sat down for a revealing chat about their marriage on Tip’s podcast and they didn’t spare any details!

T.I. loves his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ body just the way it is! “You a little chunky, You a little pleasantly plump in the right areas. You know what I’m saying?” the 38-year-old rapper said on his his ExpediTIously podcast Oct. 22. “But that’s alright cause that’s, that’s, that’s what I cultivated,” T.I. continued. The pair sat down to chat about their lives, marriage struggles, and more in the revealing chat that fans just can’t seem to get enough.

T.I. and Tiny have been together for 18 years, married for nine, and share three kids together, including Clifford Joseph III, 14, Major Philant, 11, and Heiress Diana, 3. They’ve openly talked about their active sex life — much to their older kids’ chagrin, we’re sure — which T.I. partially credits for Tiny’s incredible curves. “I feel like I worked hard, you know, I’m talking midnight hours,” T.I. revealed, alluding to their private time in the bedroom. “Pounding and pressing and you know, softening and you know, making [your body] what I wanted it to be. Yes I did.” Tiny didn’t seem to disagree, adding that he did put “all them babies in there.” Wow! In another part of the podcast, the couple both agreed that a healthy sex life was important.

The 4’11’ beauty and her husband did seem to disagree on how they would describe her body, though. “You were quite slim and petite…you’re a little chunky monkey now,” T.I. said point blank. “I’m still slim and petite. Don’t get it twisted,” Tiny responded, clarifying that she would not refer to herself as “chunky” — ouch!

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle sat down for the lengthy two-part chat to talk about what it takes to have a successful marriage, how they’ve grown their relationship and their marriage tips for other people listening. The couple have truly been through it all over the year, with cheating accusations eventually leading Tiny to file for divorce in 2016. The couple reunited and welcomed daughter Heiress shortly after, and seem happier and stronger than ever since!