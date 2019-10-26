Bella Hadid Wows In Unbuttoned Pinstripe Blazer With Nothing Underneath While Out In NYC

Bella Hadid stunned in an unbuttoned, pinstripe blazer with nothing underneath as she and her sister Gigi were spotted in NYC on Oct. 25.

Bella Hadid, 23, is a fashion queen! The leggy supermodel stunned while out and about in New York City with sister Gigi Hadid on Oct. 25 as she showed off her incredible abs in an unbuttoned, pinstripe blazer — with absolutely nothing underneath! Only a supermodel like Bella could pull off this sexy, risque look!

The high-end fashion model totally rocked the black and white pinstripe suit, which featured black leather detailing on the coat, as well as a solid, structured black collar. Bella’s matching pinstripe pants added a touch of casualness to the revealing ensemble, as the baggy, loose cut balanced out the open blazer perfectly. Bella kept the rest of her look sleek and clean, opting to wear her hair slicked back into a high bun while she wore a pair of tiny, ‘90s-inspired sunglasses — an accessory she rocks often! — and dark red lipstick. Bella finished off her chic menswear ensemble with a pair of platform black boots. So cool!

Bella is no stranger to showing off her incredible body and rocking literally everything she wears! On Oct. 23, Bella rocked a teeny, tiny top in a revealing picture she posted on Instagram, and nearly popped out of her bikini!

Bella also recently celebrated her 23rd birthday surrounded by friends and family, and her ex, The Weeknd, even made an appearance and helped her celebrate another year around the sun. A few weeks prior to the big birthday celebration, Bella rocked a similar nothing-underneath-a-blazer look and looked so stunning while doing so! This girl can seriously wear anything, and wear it darn well!