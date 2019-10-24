Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth ‘Destined For Each Other’, Amazon Ashley Says: She Was ‘Happiest’ With Him

Miley Cyrus and LIam Hemsworth may have called it quits, but longtime friend Amazon Ashley EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife there may be hope for them yet.

It was the split heard ‘round the world. Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, shocked fans everywhere when they announced their separation in August of this year. Although the pair have seemingly moved on — Miley is currently dating Cody Simpson, 22, and Liam has been spotted getting cozy with Australian actress Maddison Brown, 22 — Miley’s longtime friend Amazon Ashley, who toured with the singer on her Bangerz tour, EXCLUSIVELY revealed details to HollywoodLife about what the future may hold for Miley and Liam. “This is just another chapter. I wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together again. In my heart, I feel like they are destined for each other,” she gushed. “They keep finding their way back to each other. I feel like the happiest I’ve ever seen her is with Liam.”

“I’ve known her for several years and have seen her through several relationships,” Amazon Ashley continued. “I’ve been with her through thick and thin, and you know people. Liam gives her a happy vibe I’ve never seen with anyone else. She’s at her best with him, and vice versa. In my heart, I want to see them make it work. They take breaks from each other. I see pictures of him out on dates with other girls, and right now they are having space from each other. Everyone needs breaks from people sometimes, especially when you live in the public eye. Absence makes the heart grow fonder and space is needed to miss what you had.”

Amazon Ashley recently appeared in Miley’s powerful video for her hit single, “Mother’s Daughter.” “Production had gotten in touch with me to be in her Mother’s Daughter music video,” the 6-foot-7 entertainer revealed. “Working with Miley on ‘Mother’s Daughter’ was so great and I was so privileged to be reunited with her after a hiatus. I’ve taken a break from entertainment to redefine myself — working out and getting stronger and more confident. It gives me time to regroup because touring the world, you lose a part of yourself and I’m taking time out of the spotlight to figure out who I am now.”