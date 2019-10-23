Halsey and Evan Peters seem to be getting closer! The duo were spotted out and about in Southern California, showing off some PDA amid dating rumors.

Halsey, 25, and Evan Peters, 32, are starting to pack on the PDA. The rumored couple appear to be getting “Closer” since rumors of their romance started at the end of September. The duo were spotted in Southern California on Oct. 20 on a leisurely stroll with their arms wrapped around each other following a meal at Sweet Butter in Sherman Oaks, California. Evan draped his arm around Halsey’s shoulder while the “Bad At Love” songstress put her arm around the American Horror Story star’s waste. The pair were dressed very casually as they enjoyed a bright, sunny day out together, goofing around on their day out.

The latest sighting of the pair is really adding fuel to the romance fire, though neither star has publicly confirmed the rumored relationship. Speculation that the two stars were dating started when they were spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California on Sept. 21. On their rumored date, Halsey and Evan were spotted holding hands throughout the park and even cozied up while they rode the rollercoaster Goliath. The pairing came completely out of nowhere, especially since Halsey had been linked to a fellow singer for months.

Before rumors started swirling about Halsey and Evan, the “Without Me” singer was in a serious relationship with British rocker Yungblud, 22. And she appeared to be truly in love! Halsey gushed about Yungblud, born Dominic Richard Harrison, in an emotional birthday post on Instagram to the rocker on Aug. 5. “darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it,” her message began. “for some, in small ways they won’t even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. 💡 happy birthday, I love you.”

I tried lol pic.twitter.com/27ECUl9GsB — carbs are the enemy (@lachicapicante) October 20, 2019

But it seems things have taken a turn for the couple. While performing a concert in Florida, Yungblud yelled to the crowd, “Somebody take me to Disneyland,” following Halsey’s rumored date with Evan at Six Flags. While the response may have been far fetched, it was still a jarring request he made to his audience. Some shade, however, was definitely thrown Halsey’s way when Yungblud donned a leopard print outfit that was strikingly similar to the one she wore when the couple started dating in January 2019. Yungblud sported the leopard print ensemble to promote his new music, with a message to his fans about embracing “the most original, authentic version of who you are.” Halsey and Yungblud haven’t confirmed their breakup, leaving fans to ponder what lies ahead for the three celebs.