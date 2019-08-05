Halsey Gushes Over BF Yungblud In Sweet Birthday Message: I’m ‘Changed Forever’ Because Of You

Halsey took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to post cute photos and an endearing message to her boyfriend Yungblud in honor of his 22nd birthday.

Halsey, 24, loves her boyfriend Yungblud and she doesn’t mind if everyone knows it! The singer shared the sweetest birthday message for her hunky beau, who turns 22 on Aug. 5., on Instagram and attached some photos of memorable moments to go along with it. “darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it,” her message began. “for some, in small ways they won’t even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. 💡 happy birthday, I love you.”

Fans couldn’t help but respond to her loving post with their own messages of support. “this is the most cutest thing ❤️❤️❤️,” one follower wrote. “i’m so happy you have each other. happy birthday dom. thanks for being you! 🖤” another wrote. “I just ‘AWWWED’ at this for like a minute straight,” a third pointed out.

Halsey’s message definitely proves she’s happy in her relationship with Yungblud and their young love was apparent when they were seen enjoying a vacation in Mexico together in May. They took in the sunny weather and seemed to have a great time while walking around in their swimsuits.

It’s wonderful to see Halsey and Yungblud so in love! We’re wishing them a lot of happiness now and in the future!