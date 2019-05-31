Halsey decided to catch some sun while on a beach in Mexico. While she remembered to bring along her bae, Yungblud, she left most of her swimsuit at home, as she opted for sexy thong bikini!

Nothing like a trip below the border with a loved one to leave a smile on your face. Halsey, 24, was spotted on holiday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on May 29. The “Without Me” singer wasn’t alone, as hey boyfriend, Yungblud, 21, was by her side. Halsey put her hair up in braids, but all eyes were on her backside, as the sexy singer wore a sexy two-piece. The orange thong bikini ensures that Halsey won’t have any major tan lines when she gets back home. Yungblud, for anyone who’s curious, wore a pair of shorts and what looks like a black Social Distortion t-shirt, but really, Halsey wins the ‘best looking on vacay’ contest here.

Halsey’s vacation comes after her jaw-dropping performance on The Voice’s season finale. During the May 21 broadcast, she performed her new song, “Nightmare,” while suspended above the stage. If that wasn’t stunning enough, her outfit certainly turned heads, as she wore a matching black crop top and bottoms combo, accented with BDSM-themed straps and buckles running down her legs. Throw on the flannel cutoff wrapped around her top and voila! A perfect outfit for the young music superstar.

2019 has been the year that Halsey has been turning out looks. If she’s not going through three or four different hair-spiration, she’s leaving wigs snatched with her amazing looks on the red carpet. She went full Gal Gadot during the 2019 Met Gala by accessorizing her red dress with some gold cuffs. Even when she keeps it casual, she looks like a “wonder woman” – just check out the pleather shorts and bra top she wore when going out to dinner in Hollywood on May 11.

Halsey has been having one of the best years of her life – and it’s not even halfway done yet! 2019 saw the release of her song with BTS, and the success of “Bow With Luv” might mean there are more collaborations in the future. “Not only was Jungkook a big fan of what they did, but the rest of the gang — Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope — loved every minute of it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.“They all loved their time they spent with Halsey making the video, recording the song, and rehearsing for their BBMAs performance, and they don’t want it to be the last time it ever happens,” the insider added, indicating that Halsey might join BTS “for a few tour stops as a special guest.”