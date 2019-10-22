Royalty Brown, 5, Chows Down On Pizza During Fun Night With Friends — Cute Pic

Pizza night! Royalty Brown and two of her friends looked like they had a great time together, as Royalty’s official Instagram account showed the five-year-old with her pals enjoying some cheesy slices.

Who doesn’t love a pizza night with their gal pals? Royalty Brown, 5, enjoyed a relaxed night with her friends, including Amiyah Jayleen Cox, 5, on Oct. 21 and even let her fans get in on the fun, too. Royalty’s official Instagram account shared a snap of the three girls eating some pizza in their pajamas. The trio looked so adorable in their sleepwear, with Chris Brown‘s, 30, sweet daughter rocking an ensemble by Bestaroo. Fans were all about the candid little hangout session, too, with a slew of followers leaving comments on the five-year-old’s post. “Aww all the cuteness,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “beautiful Royalty, beautiful lil ladies.”

Of course, Royalty’s pizza night isn’t the only Instagram post fans have been loving. On Oct. 17, the five-year-old’s Instagram account posted another pic of Royalty, capturing her official kindergarten photo! Chris’ adorable little girl, who he shares with Nia Guzman, looked so ready to be the head of her class, donning a blue and grey plaid jumper with a white collared shirt underneath. Royalty fashioned her beautiful long hair in boxer-style braids, complete with purple and clear beads at the ends for an added touch of fun. The cutie finished off her ready-for-school look with stud earrings. It was a perfect way for the five-year-old to dress up what appeared to be her school uniform!

Chris is so proud of his sweet little girl, and posts about her routinely on social media. He even gushed about Royalty’s first day of school on Aug. 27, taking to his Instagram account to share how proud he was of her. “The “No Guidance” singer captioned the post, “My baby first day of school! 😊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Where has the time gone? SO PROUD OF YOU BOOBOO.” That’s one proud papa!

But Chris doesn’t just leave those sentimental father moments for milestones. The singer candidly shared an emotional message about fatherhood and Royalty on Oct. 19, saying “This generation will fix this planet… IM DOING MY BEST to allow my child to grow and teach me to be better. ALL THE FATHERS OUT THERE WHO DONT STEP UP TO THE PLATE, YOU ARE MISSING OUT ON WHAT LIVING REALLY IS. ❤️ #prouddad,” Chris captioned the photo of Royalty making faces at the camera with a friend. Royalty truly makes her dad so proud, and fans cannot wait to see them continue to grow together!