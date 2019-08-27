Chris Brown Shares Adorable Pic Of Royalty Brown, 5, On First Day of School: I’m ‘So Proud’

Royalty Brown is all grown up and going to school, and her father, Chris Brown, is so proud of his girl! Her first day of school pic is way too cute.

Want to feel old? Chris Brown‘s daughter, Royalty Brown, is already five years old, and just had her first day of school EVER. Chris, 30, did the obligatory dad thing and made Royalty pose on their front porch to get that First Day photo, showing her rocking her adorable private school uniform, as well as her new backpack and sneakers. The “No Guidance” singer captioned his August 27 pic, “My baby first day of school! 😊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Where has the time gone? SO PROUD OF YOU BOOBOO”. Aww!

It’s clear that Royalty’s ready to start the school year off right. She struck a confident pose before heading to class, standing with her hand on her hip as she showed off her pretty pink backpack. No wonder Chris is so proud of his little one. She looks like she could accomplish anything! Since becoming a father, Chris has dedicated most of his Instagram account to showing his fans and friends adorable pics of his daughter. A few days before school started, Chris sweetly called Royalty his “sugar pie honey bunch” in the caption of one photo, which showed her in a pretty, peach Louis Vuitton outfit.

Chris may be doing this all over again with a second child. Chris is reportedly having a son with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26, according to a report from TMZ. The outlet claims that Ammika is due to have the baby in fall 2019.

Rumors of another baby Brown started swirling in June when Chris started leaving “baby mama” comments under some of Ammika’s cute Instagram pics. Neither Chris nor Ammika have commented on the pregnancy reports so far.