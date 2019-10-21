Sharon Stone stars on the cover of ‘Allure’s’ November issue where the actress looks ageless in lace underwear & a bra for the sexy photoshoot!

Sharon Stone, 61, looks like she has not aged a day as the gorgeous actress stars on the November issue cover of Allure magazine. On the cover, Sharon looks flawless in a plaid suit with nothing underneath the blazer besides a black lace bra. Throughout the rest of the photoshoot, Sharon looks even sexier wearing nothing but a pair of black lace underwear with a navy blue turtleneck sweater and black ankle-strap sandals. Sharon’s legs look long and toned, as she went totally pantless in this look. Another outfit sees the star in a cream coat with nothing underneath, including a bra, as she showed off major cleavage in the jacket.

Not only did Sharon look drop-dead-gorgeous in the photoshoot, but she also had a lot to say about aging and what makes her feel the most beautiful. Talking about how she feels about her body now that she’s 61, Sharon admitted, “I like my body so much more… I’m so grateful for my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that. When I got on Basic Instinct, they hired a makeup artist that put on pounds of makeup every day, and every day I went to my trailer and took the makeup off. But I wasn’t allowed to choose my makeup artist, nor was my name [above the title] on the poster.”

As for what her favorite age has been thus far, Sharon revealed, “My 40s were so beautiful. I couldn’t work because women, once they got to be 40, were not given jobs in Hollywood. I was a mom with three beautiful little boys. I was recovering from a massive brain injury, and I was in custody court constantly over my oldest child. But there was something wonderful in that period of all those challenges. And even though no one wanted to date me — no one would want a woman that had little children — it was a period of reconciliation and change, and understanding myself. It was my period of the biggest change, but the period where I thought I was the most beautiful.”

Sharon looks drop-dead-gorgeous in the November “End of Anti-Aging” Allure issue, which hits newsstands on October 29.