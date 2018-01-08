Sharon Stone, Geena Davis & More Women Over 50 Who Showed Off Massive Cleavage At Globes

The 2018 Golden Globes was all about empowerment, and some of the best dressed women there were over 50 and showing off their best assets! See pics here!

It was a powerful night of unity with hundreds of A-list actors and actresses coming together to wear black to show the world that #TimesUp. Well, black was the opposite of boring at the show, held live from Beverly Hills on January 7. Stars like Sharon Stone, 59, Geena Davis, 61, and Halle Berry, 51, all wore sheer, black dresses with plunging necklines, showing off their sexy cleavage! Get it, girls! These ladies seriously looked ageless — so stunning and glowing. Some of the best dressed of the night!

Halle wore a short, a Zuhair Murad dress. Geena wore a plunging, lace Monique Lhuillier dress. Sharon was radiant in a Vitor Zerbinato dress. Mariah Carey, 47, showed off her ample cleavage in a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Viola Davis, 52, wore her hair in big, beautiful curls, and rocked a strappy Brandon Maxwell dress. Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, wore a long Zuhair Murad gown with a deep-V neckline. She joined her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, who is 101 years old!, on stage to present an award at the show.

Mary J. Blige, 46, looked absolutely amazing in a strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti. It featured one shimmering sleeve an embellished neckline. She finished off her glamorous look with Chopard jewelry. All these women looked absolutely amazing at the show, and proved age is just a number! It’s like they look better every year! See pics of their looks in the gallery!

