Olivia Jade Stuns In Corset On Date Night With BF As Mom Lori Loughlin Awaits Trial For Admissions Scandal

While Lori Loughlin waits until her next date with a judge, her daughter, Olivia Jade, rocked a lacy corset top while going on a date with her boyfriend.

Olivia Jade, the 20-year-old daughter of disgraced actress Lori Loughlin, 55, was seen holding hands with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, while leaving a party on Saturday (Oct. 19) in Beverly Hills. The bash was for musician Andrew Watt’s birthday, and it packed with celebs. Justin and Hailey Bieber were also seen exiting the party, according to Just Jared. Amid the flashes of paparazzi cameras, Olivia kept her head low while flaunting the lace corset top and skin-tight leather(?) pants. For those who didn’t know, Olivia’s boyfriend is also reportedly a musician, one who just released a new EP called Stories.

With Lori facing a sentence of up to 40 years for her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal, Olivia has been leaning on her boyfriend for comfort. “Jackson has been there for Olivia since this news broke, and she loves that he never judges her, and she can confide in him completely,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Olivia has a large social circle of great friends, but Jackson is the one person she feels she can truly say anything to.” Thought he couple briefly split in the early summer, they were back together by August. Since then, the source tells HollywoodLife that he’s been a “very calming source” for the YouTuber.

Lori Loughlin’s next court date is January 17, 2020, according to Justice.gov (but she’s not required to attend.) She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits. While the other major celebrity ensnared in “Operation Varsity Blues,” Felicity Huffman, pled guilty to bribing someone to cheat on her daughter’s PSAT, Moss and Lori pled not guilty. They’ve been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“Sentencing is largely driven by the federal sentencing guidelines,” Joseph B. Simmons, a Massachusetts state criminal attorney, told HollywoodLife when discussing why Lori faces a harsher fate than Felicity. The Desperate Housewives star was hit with a 14-day prison sentence as well as a $30k fine for her $15k bribe. “Lori Loughlin is alleged to have spent over $500,000 in fraud. By my calculations, a guilty plea would lead to a guidelines sentence of 21-27 months, while a conviction after trial would be between 30 and 37 months.”

So, had they pled guilty like Felicity, they would be looking at about three years in prison. “If Lori and Mossimo are confident that the evidence will exonerate them, and they are willing to take the risk of going to trial, good for them,” Joseph tells HollywoodLife.