Olivia Jade ‘Leaning On’ BF Jackson Guthy Amid Mom Lori Loughlin’s Legal Troubles

As Olivia Jade continues to worry about if her mom Lori Loughlin could end up in prison over the college admissions scandal, she’s turned to BF Jackson Guthy more than ever for comfort amidst her fears.

YouTuber Olivia Jade is facing some trying times right now. The 19-year-old’s parents Lori Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are facing 40 years in prison if convicted in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. But she’s got loving boyfriend, musician Jackson Guthy, 23, by her side. “Olivia has really been leaning on Jackson throughout this whole ordeal. Olivia has a large social circle of great friends, but Jackson is the one person she feels she can truly tell anything to,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

"Jackson has been there for Olivia since this news broke and she loves that he never judges her and she can confide in him completely. He is there to listen whenever she needs someone to talk to and he's been a very calming source of comfort," the insider continues. While the couple briefly split in early summer, they were back together by August 2 when Jackson shared an Instagram pic in a passionate kiss with Olivia with a black and white mirror selfie that the hunk posted. "Lil monkey 💕I love you," Jackson captioned the pic. They were even spotted kissing on a cute date at Disneyland on Sept. 6.

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade had to put her social media career on hold when her parents were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes that went to coaches at USC to admit her and her sister Isabella, 20, as crew recruits to gain admission to the school. The former Instagram influencer has only posted once to her account since her parents’ March arrest and that was a mother-daughter photo in July for her mom’s birthday. She also hasn’t shared any new beauty videos to her popular YouTube channel that has over one million subscribers, choosing to remain under the radar with her parents’ legal woes. Olivia Jade also lost sponsorship deals with beauty brands like Sephora because of the scandal.